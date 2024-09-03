Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The refractive surgery devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.17 billion in 2023 to $0.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to vision correction demand, technological advancements, patient safety and satisfaction, aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The refractive surgery devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customized refractive surgery, emerging markets, myopia control, technological innovations.

Growth Driver Of The Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market

The increase in healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the refractive surgery devices and equipment market going forward. Healthcare infrastructure refers to the physical and organizational assets, facilities, and systems that collectively support the delivery of healthcare services within a specific region, community, or healthcare system. Healthcare infrastructure plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of the refractive surgery devices and equipment market by providing the necessary resources, facilities, and expertise required for refractive surgeries and related eye care services.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market include Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Nidek Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market are innovating new technological products such as femtosecond laser system, to increase their profitability in the market. A femtosecond laser system is a type of laser that emits optical pulses with a duration well below 1 picosecond, in the range of femtoseconds.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Microkeratome, Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, YAG Lasers

2) By Application: Astigmatism, Near-sightedness, Farsightedness

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Opthalmology Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market. The regions covered in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Refractive surgery devices and equipment are used in refractive error surgeries, a procedure for correcting or improving vision affected by a refractive error such as near-sightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia, or astigmatism.

Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on refractive surgery devices and equipment market size, refractive surgery devices and equipment market drivers and trends, refractive surgery devices and equipment market major players, refractive surgery devices and equipment competitors' revenues, refractive surgery devices and equipment market positioning, and refractive surgery devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The refractive surgery devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

