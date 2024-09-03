Global Solvent Based Coatings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solvent based coatings market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $41.65 billion in 2023 to $45.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial applications, architectural coatings, automotive and transportation, corrosion protection.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The solvent based coatings market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $65.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable formulations, high-performance coatings, wood coatings innovation, oil and gas industry.

Growth Driver Of The Solvent Based Coatings Market

The increasing demand from the oil and gas industry is expected to propel the growth of the solvent based coatings market going forward. The oil and gas industry refers to a sector of the global economy that involves the exploration, extraction, refining, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbon products, primarily crude oil and natural gas. In the oil and gas industry, solvent-based coatings provide long-lasting protection against corrosion, durability, temperature and ultraviolet (UV) resistance, quick drying, and ease of application.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the solvent based coatings market include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Valspar Corporation, 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company.

Major companies operating in the solvent based coatings market are focusing on innovative products such as Tego flow 380 leveling agent to drive revenues in their market. Leveling agents are additives used in the coatings, paints, and ink industries to improve the surface properties and appearance of the applied material.

Segments:

1) By Type: One Component System Solvent Borne Coating, Two Component System Solvent Borne Coating

2) By Application: Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings, Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings, Printing Inks

3) By Industry Vertical: Utilities, Oil & Gas Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Hospitals, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the solvent based coatings market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the solvent based coatings market report. The regions covered in the solvent based coatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Solvent Based Coatings Market Definition

Solvent-based coatings contain organic compounds like solvents and constitute liquefying agents that evaporate through a chemical reaction with oxygen. Solvent-based coatings include high levels of organic compounds than water-based coatings and offer a long durability.

