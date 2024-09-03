Global Milk And Butter Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The milk and butter market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $321.08 billion in 2023 to $339.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to dairy farming, basic nutritional staples, dairy industry growth, traditional culinary use, global trade.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The milk and butter market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $416.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to diverse dairy alternatives, health and wellness trends, sustainability and ethical practices, digital marketing and e-commerce, global market expansion.

Growth Driver Of The Milk And Butter Market

The increasing demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the milk and butter market going forward. The demand for food is increasing globally due to population growth, rising incomes, climate change, increasing demand for food security, changing dietary habits, and increasing per capita consumption. It boost to develop flavored milk, dairy spreads, flavored butter, and other value-added dairy products to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the milk and butter market include Danone S.A., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Saputo Inc.

Major companies operating in the milk and butter market are innovating new products to increase their profitability in the market. Advance and newly food products have advanced freezing technologies or methods that preserve the food's quality, texture, and nutrients.

Segments:

1) By Type: Milk-Dairy, Butter

2) By Application: Food, Beverages, Intermediate Products, Condiments, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments Covered: Butter Milk, Powdered Milk, Liquid Milk, Concentrated Milk

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the milk and butter market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in milk and butter market. The regions covered in the milk and butter market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Milk And Butter Market Definition

Milk is liquid food produced by mammals that are rich in nutrients including lactose and protein. Butter is a solid emulsion of fat globules, air, and water made from churned cream and used for cooking or a spread.

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The milk and butter market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

