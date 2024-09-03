Silicone Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Silicone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The silicone market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.21 billion in 2023 to $24.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing industrial applications, demand for electronics and electricals, construction boom, growing healthcare sector, growing automotive industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The silicone market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $43.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing renewable energy, demand for electrification of vehicles, demand for smart and green buildings, growing pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Growth Driver Of The Silicone Market

The growth in automobile sector is expected to propel the growth of the silicon (except resins) market going forward. The automobile sector refers to a group of businesses and institutions engaged in the creation, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles. Silicones are used in the manufacturing of engine gaskets, seals, and hoses. These components need to withstand high temperatures, pressure, and exposure to various chemicals, making silicones ideal due to their heat resistance and durability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the silicone market include Wacker-Chemie AG, CSL Silicones Inc., Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation.

Major companies operating in the silicon market are innovating new products such as heat stable hardener to increase their profitability in the market. The Heat Stable Hardener is a brand-new product that creates several different goods, including silicones, for different sectors, including coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Elastomers, Fluids, Gels, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Construction, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Textiles, Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

3) By End User: Industrial, Electronics, Machinery, Aerospace, Medical

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the silicone market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global silicone market. The regions covered in the silicone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Silicone Market Definition

Silicone refers to a polymer produced from siloxane and used in the manufacturing of lubricants and synthetic rubber. They are characterized by their thermal stability, hydrophobic nature, and physiological inertness.

