CEMA Welcomes Chottu as New Director of the CEMA Cabinet Sub-Committee

The Commodities Export Marketing Authority (CEMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon Chottu as the new Director of the CEMA Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Mr. Chottu’s appointment marks a significant step forward in CEMA’s mission to revitalize the Solomon Islands’ agricultural sector and strengthen the country’s commodity trading capabilities. In his role, Mr. Chottu will oversee the strategic direction of CEMA, ensuring that the organization is adequately funded, and its operations are aligned with the government’s economic and agricultural policies.

During his introduction at the CEMA office, Mr. Chottu presented his vision as captured in the GNUT’s 100-Day Policy for the executive, which emphasized the importance of securing the necessary resources to enable CEMA operation sustainably and effectively. He highlighted the need for close collaboration with key government ministries, including the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration (MCILI), the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MAL), and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID), and other line ministries to ensure sustained support for CEMA’s initiatives.

“CEMA is at a critical juncture in its history, and I am committed to working closely with the team to navigate the challenges ahead. Our focus will be on securing the funding needed to modernize our operations, establishing new Processing plants in Russell and Noro, and expanding our market reach through strategies with our international partners,” Mr. Chottu stated.

One of the immediate priorities under Mr. Chottu’s leadership will be to revisit the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with key government ministries to align efforts and secure additional funding for CEMA. He also stressed the importance of adding value to our commodities, and downstream processing to maximise our return on investment, needs to explore technologies and establish connections with potential buyers to boost the export of Solomon Islands’ commodities.

CEMA CEO Patterson Siliota welcomed Mr. Chottu, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the Sub-Committee. “We are thrilled to have Mr. Chottu on board. His experience and dedication will be invaluable as we work towards achieving our goals and ensuring that CEMA plays a pivotal role in the economic development of our country,” Mr. Siliota said.

Mr. Chottu’s appointment comes as CEMA undergoes a significant transformation. The focus is on increasing the export of coconut and cocoa, improving the quality of products through ISO standards, and enhancing the overall value chain for farmers across the Solomon Islands.

Mr. Chottu brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having served in various capacities within the agriculture and private sectors.

