Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow from $1,430.72 billion in 2023 to $1,531.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1,430.72 billion in 2023 to $1,531.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased automotive production, economic cycles, technological advancements, environmental regulations, consumer preferences.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1,953.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for electric vehicles (evs), sustainability, global supply chain disruptions, trade policies, digitalization and industry 4.0, customer experience and customization.

Growth Driver Of The Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market

The increasing vehicle sales and production are expected to propel the growth of the motor vehicle body, stamped metal, and other parts market in the coming years. Vehicle production refers to the procedure of producing in large quantities identical automobiles that are then sold to the public and legally operated on public roads. Vehicle sales are the total number of vehicles and light-duty trucks purchased. The term refers to the retail sale of new and used automobiles through an authorized dealer contract with a car manufacturer or its sales division. The global production and sale of automobiles has a direct influence on consumer demand for vehicle and stamped metal components. Increased sales and production of automobiles result in increased demand for components.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market include General Motors Co., Tenneco Inc., Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia SA, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Major companies operating in the motor vehicle body, stamped metal, and other parts market are focusing on strategic collaborations to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. A strategic partnership is a mutually beneficial business relationship between two or more companies that agree to support each other in an effort to help both parties succeed.

Segments:

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal, Other Parts

2) By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

3) By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the motor vehicle body, stamped metal, & other parts market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest market in motor vehicle body, stamped metal, & other parts market. The regions covered in the motor vehicle body, stamped metal, & other parts market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.

Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market Definition

Motor vehicle body is the section of the vehicle that is attached to the chassis, frame, or unibody. Metal stamping is used in motor vehicles for producing components with consistent dimensions and shapes that adhere to stringent specifications and tolerances.

