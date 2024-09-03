Global Medical Lasers Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical lasers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.33 billion in 2023 to $7.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, growing minimally invasive procedures, increasing demand for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures, expanding range of medical applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical lasers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for personalized medicine, patient awareness and demand, increasing awareness of medical lasers, .

Growth Driver Of The Medical Lasers Market

The growth in the dental treatment services is expected to propel the growth of the medical lasers market going forward. Dental treatment services refer to the various procedures and treatments that are performed by dental professionals to maintain and improve oral health. Increasing dental health awareness, ageing population, cosmetic dentistry, and technological advancements contributors for the growth of the dental treatment services.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical lasers market include El.En. S.p.A., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Lumenis, Alcon Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics Corp., American Medical Systems Inc.

Major companies operating in the medical lasers market are introducing innovative laser equipment such as ULTRApulse Alpha to gain a competitive edge in the market. ULTRApulse Alpha combines the advantages of CO2 laser technology with a sophisticated yet user-friendly platform, enabling aesthetic providers to address a wide range of indications effectively.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Laser Systems, Diode Laser Systems

2) By Application: Surgical , Cosmetic , Dental

3) By End Use: Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical lasers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global medical lasers market share. The regions covered in the medical lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Medical Lasers Market Definition

Medical lasers are devices that treat or remove tissues using precisely focused light sources.

The main types of medical lasers are solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. A solid-state laser system is a laser system that uses a gain medium as a solid instead of liquid, as in dye lasers and gas as in gas lasers. The applications involved are surgical, cosmetic, and dental. The end-users involved are ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, and others.

Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical lasers market size, medical lasers market drivers and trends, medical lasers market major players, medical lasers competitors' revenues, medical lasers market positioning, and medical lasers market growth across geographies. The medical lasers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

