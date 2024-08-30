New Haven Barracks / Violation Of Conditions Of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5003912
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/29/2024 @ 2134 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Campground Road / US Route 7
TOWN: New Haven
VIOLATION: Violation Of Conditions Of Release
ACCUSED: Jeremiah Delorme
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a check on a suspicious motor vehicle on Campground Road near the intersection with US Route 7, in the Town of New Haven. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jeremiah Delorme (28) of Vergennes, Vermont. Investigation revealed Delorme was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release.
Delorme was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 18, 2024, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.