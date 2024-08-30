Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Violation Of Conditions Of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5003912

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 08/29/2024 @ 2134 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Campground Road / US Route 7

TOWN: New Haven

VIOLATION: Violation Of Conditions Of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jeremiah Delorme

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a check on a suspicious motor vehicle on Campground Road near the intersection with US Route 7, in the Town of New Haven. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jeremiah Delorme (28) of Vergennes, Vermont. Investigation revealed Delorme was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release.

 

Delorme was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 18, 2024, at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

