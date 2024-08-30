Dr. Robert Duvall Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Unlocking Success" with Jack Canfield

Dr. Robert Kelly

DUBLIN, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with Dr. Robert Kelly, an internationally acclaimed Intervention Cardiologist, will be sharing his inspiring journey and unique insights as a co-author in the upcoming book, "Unlocking Success," alongside a distinguished group of authors, including the legendary Jack Canfield.

Scheduled for release at the end of 2024, "Unlocking Success" is set to be a beacon of inspiration, offering readers powerful narratives and actionable strategies for achieving personal and professional growth.

Meet Dr. Robert Kelly:

Dr. Robert Kelly is not just a renowned Intervention Cardiologist and Lifestyle Medicine Physician; he is a passionate advocate for preventative heart health and lifestyle changes. His holistic approach merges clinical expertise with lifestyle coaching, emphasizing small, sustainable steps to improve overall health and prevent heart attacks and strokes. His dedication to patient care and prevention has earned him recognition globally as a leader in his field.

Dr. Kelly serves as an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at UCD and a Senior Lecturer in Lifestyle Medicine at RCSI. He co-founded the Irish Society of Lifestyle Medicine and is a board member of The European Society of Lifestyle Medicine. His affiliations include Fellow of the Faculty of Sport and Exercise Medicine, the American College of Cardiology, the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland, and the European Society of Cardiology.

At the Beacon Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, Dr. Kelly runs specialized Cardiology & Lifestyle Medicine clinics. His health programs have helped hundreds of patients achieve healthier lifestyles, often reducing the need for heart medications. His professional clients also report improved job satisfaction and performance.

An engaging and motivational speaker, Dr. Kelly has delivered impactful talks and training worldwide, sharing his insights on heart health, lifestyle changes, mindset, and behavior modification. He is also a Certified Tiny Habits Coach, a Behavior Designer, and a Jack Canfield Success Principles Coach. Dr. Kelly’s upcoming book, "The Heart Book," and his TEDx talk in October 2024 further highlight his commitment to spreading his message of sustainable health and wellness.

Outside his professional life, Dr. Kelly enjoys family time in Dublin with his wife Lorna, their three children, and their dog Holly. He is an avid golfer, padel tennis player, and enjoys walking, traveling, and socializing with friends.

SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome Dr. Robert Kelly to the "Unlocking Success" project. Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where Dr. Kelly, alongside Jack Canfield and other esteemed co-authors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

