RHODE ISLAND, August 29 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) supports and celebrates Stop & Shop's recent decision to stop selling tobacco products in its stores. This change will help to limit access to addictive and harmful tobacco products while diminishing their visibility and marketing in high-traffic public places.

"We commend Stop & Shop for joining other Rhode Island retailers who are committed to fostering tobacco-free communities," said Dr. Jerome Larkin, RIDOH Director. "Retailers, especially grocery stores, are an important part of every community. When retailers make the decision to remove harmful tobacco products from their shelves, they promote the health of all the people and all of the communities they serve."

"Actions speak louder than words," said Governor Dan McKee. " I applaud Stop & Shop for making this decision to support the overall wellness of our state and, ultimately, improve public health outcomes for all Rhode Islanders."

According to 2024 data from Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in Rhode Island, claiming the lives of approximately 1,800 Rhode Islanders each year. Smoking, the most common form of tobacco use among Rhode Island adults, costs the state $744 million in annual healthcare costs and $1.1 billion in losses of productivity. "Stop & Shop will become one less place that Rhode Islanders, particularly youth, are exposed to tobacco products and marketing, which can influence their decision to start using tobacco," Larkin said. "For adults trying to quit, it's already hard enough, and now food shopping can be less stressful as they work to protect their health."

To support healthier living, Stop & Shop partnered with American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network to host two cigarette buyback events on August 28 in Boston and New York, where free quit resources were distributed.

In Rhode Island, free, effective, customized, and confidential help is available for adults and youth interested in quitting: --Adults can contact QuitNowRI (the Rhode Island Nicotine Helpline): text START to 300500, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, or visit QuitNowRI.com. --Español: llame 1-800-8-DEJALO o envíe un mensaje de texto la palabra "INSCRIBIR" al 300500. --Youth can contact My Life, My QuitTM: text START to 36072, call 855-891-9989, or visit MyLifeMyQuit.com.