Drinking Water Advisory Rescinded for Sundowner West Mobile Home Park, Saline County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a drinking water advisory for the Sundowner West Mobile Home Park public water supply system located in Saline County. The advisory was issued due to the occurrence of manganese concentrations above the EPA Health Advisory Level (300 ug/L) for infants under six months in parts of the distribution system.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the Sundowner West Mobile Home Park indicate levels of manganese below the EPA Health Advisory Level for infants. Conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For more information about manganese in your water please visit the KDHE website.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 785-479-6864 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption.