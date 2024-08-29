Governments of Canada and British Columbia Highlight Earthquake Early Warning System Launched in Western Canada to Strengthen Ability to Respond to Earthquakes

CANADA, August 29 - From: Natural Resources Canada

Earthquakes are among the world’s most powerful and destructive natural disasters. When an earthquake hits, a few seconds’ notice can make the difference between life and death and can reduce injuries and protect critical infrastructure by allowing people to take immediate actions to protect themselves and others.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and the Honourable Bowinn Ma, British Columbia’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, announced that the Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) system in British Columbia is operational and supporting earthquake preparedness efforts in western Canada.

Building on Natural Resources Canada’s long history as the authoritative source for earthquake information in Canada, the EEW system will notify the public of earthquakes in affected areas through a network of sensors. If there is a potentially harmful earthquake, an alert will automatically be issued through the National Public Alerting System (publicsafety.gc.ca) seconds to tens of seconds before strong shaking starts, providing people in British Columbia with a few seconds to “‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On.” NRCan is also working with critical infrastructure operators to ensure they directly receive authenticated, technically detailed earthquake alert messages. Operators will use these warnings to trigger automatic protective measures for trains, bridges and tunnels. Some examples of the protective measures operators may take include halting traffic from using bridges and tunnels, preventing planes from landing, stopping trains to prevent derailment and proactively opening firehouse doors so that emergency vehicles can more quickly respond to the aftermath of an earthquake.

With the system operating in British Columbia, and the full system expected to come online in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec later this year, more than 10 million people in the most earthquake-prone regions of the country will be able to receive EEW alerts. This is a major improvement from the previous system, which could only provide information after an earthquake had occurred.

The EEW system is part of a series of federal investments to strengthen the safety, security and resilience of Canada’s emergency readiness infrastructure and meet shared priorities under the Emergency Management Strategy for Canada (publicsafety.gc.ca) (EMS). This strategy was developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments and in consultation with diverse stakeholders and Indigenous organizations.

The Government of Canada will continue to work together with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners to strengthen mitigation, preparedness and response efforts to natural disasters such as earthquakes and ensure the safety of everyone in at-risk regions of Canada.

“Ensuring the health and safety of Canadians is a top priority for the Government of Canada. The Earthquake Early Warning System in British Columbia will help reduce injuries, deaths and property losses. By providing valuable seconds of warning, it will allow Canadians to take protective actions during an earthquake, including alerting people to ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On.’ EEW messages will also be used to trigger automated actions, such as to open doors, stop trains, sound alarms and close valves. This system will make a real difference in further ensuring the health and safety of Canadians.”

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“Timely warnings can be the difference between life and death in the face of earthquakes. This early warning system is a critical investment in Canada's emergency preparedness and response, empowering individuals and communities to take action and reduce the devastating impact of seismic events. By providing crucial seconds to seek safety, we can save lives, reduce injuries and minimize damage to infrastructure and the environment. This system is a vital tool for emergency responders, healthcare providers and all Canadians, helping us build a more resilient nation from coast to coast to coast.”

– The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

“British Columbia is more prone to earthquakes than anywhere else in Canada, and it’s important that we use the most advanced methods available to protect people across the province. The Earthquake Early Warning system can help save lives and prevent injuries by giving people precious seconds to protect themselves and others. We’ve partnered with the Government of Canada on this life-saving system as part of our ongoing efforts to improve and expand our tools to keep people safe before, during and after emergencies.”

– The Honourable Bowinn Ma, British Columbia’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

“The Earthquake Early Warning System will enhance the safety of British Columbians and North Shore residents. This system will provide crucial seconds for people to ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On,’ which can help prevent injuries, save lives and minimize property damage. Today's announcement also illustrates how collaboration among governments can help advance and ensure the safety of Canadians.”

– The Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens’ Services

The EEW will issue alerts for earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 5 and an intensity level higher than IV — approximately the magnitude where injury or damage is likely to occur. People may receive an alert but might not feel the shaking or only feel a light shake. An analysis of historical trends suggests that earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 5 occur approximately once per year in Canada.

EEW involves the rapid detection of earthquakes, real-time estimation of the shaking hazard and notification of expected shaking.

EEW systems cannot predict earthquakes. They do not provide hours of advanced warning or even enough time to evacuate a building. Warning times range from a few seconds to tens of seconds, depending on the distance from the earthquake and how the alert is received. The farther away one is from the epicentre, the greater the warning time.

There are approximately 5,000 earthquakes detected across Canada each year. Earthquakes can damage infrastructure, destroy buildings, cause power outages, displace communities and even lead to fatalities.

Earthquakes in Canada are most common along the Pacific coast of British Columbia and in the Yukon Territory as well as along the St. Lawrence River and Ottawa River valleys in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

The Canadian National Public Alerting System (publicsafety.gc.ca) (NPAS) is a federal, provincial and territorial system that provides authorized organizations throughout Canada with the capability to warn the public about imminent or unfolding hazards or threats.

