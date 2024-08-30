Rolli Partners with the Kinsey Institute to Enhance Public Understanding of Sexuality, Gender, and Reproduction

Through this partnership, journalists using the Rolli platform will gain streamlined access to the Kinsey Institute’s vast expertise and research.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolli is excited to announce a partnership with the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University , the world-renowned research organization dedicated to advancing knowledge in the fields of sexuality, gender, and reproduction. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to improving the quality and accuracy of public information on these critical issues.Through this partnership, journalists using the Rolli platform will gain streamlined access to the Kinsey Institute’s vast expertise and research. This access will enable journalists to report on topics related to sexuality and gender with greater accuracy, depth, and context. In return, the Kinsey Institute will actively collaborate with Rolli, sharing their cutting-edge research and expert insights to inform and enrich public discourse.“The Kinsey Institute has been a beacon of research and education in areas that are often misunderstood or overlooked,” said Nick Toso, CEO of Rolli. “By partnering with such a storied institution, we are ensuring that journalists have the best possible resources to inform their reporting, which in turn helps to foster a more informed and educated public.”The Kinsey Institute, founded in 1947, has been at the forefront of challenging societal norms and expanding the world’s understanding of human sexuality. Their research has paved the way for greater acceptance and understanding of diverse sexual identities and behaviors.Justin Garcia, Executive Director of the Kinsey Institute said, "This partnership is a significant step towards bridging the gap between academic research and public understanding, particularly in an era where dis/misinformation and sensationalism can often cloud important issues. Both Rolli and the Kinsey Institute are committed to fostering a more informed society through this collaboration."About Rolli:Rolli is an innovative platform designed to connect journalists with experts, events, and resources in real-time. By streamlining access to verified information, Rolli enhances the quality and efficiency of news reporting in an increasingly fast-paced media landscape.About the Kinsey Institute:The Kinsey Institute is a global leader in research on sexuality, gender, and reproduction. Since its founding in 1947, the Institute has been dedicated to the scientific study of human sexuality, providing groundbreaking insights and fostering a more comprehensive understanding of these critical aspects of human life.Kinsey InstituteCamilla Petersonpetercam@iu.edu

