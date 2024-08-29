TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to join state, federal officials to celebrate California’s first-in-the-nation hydrogen hub

BAY AREA – Tomorrow in the Bay Area, Governor Gavin Newsom will join U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), along with other state and federal leaders, to celebrate the official launch of California’s first-in-the-nation hydrogen hub.

WHEN: Friday, August 30 at approximately 10:20 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 7 a.m., August 30. Location information will be provided upon RSVP.