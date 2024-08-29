Evolution Petroleum Schedules Fiscal Year End 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2024 financial and operating results on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, after the market closes. Additionally, Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer, will review the results on a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In: (844) 481-2813

International Dial-In: (412) 317-0677

Note: Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call.

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=782c79My

A webcast replay will be available through September 11, 2025, via the webcast link above and on Evolution's website at www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Upcoming Conference

Evolution’s management will participate in the Pickering Energy Partners Energy Conference in Austin, TX on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Any investor presentation provided during the event will be publicly available and may be accessed on Evolution’s website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the SCOOP/STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Oilfield located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.

Contact

Investor Relations

(713) 935-0122

ir@evolutionpetroleum.com

