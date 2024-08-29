Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for New York

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available for the state of New York to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm, tornadoes and flooding from July 10-11, 2024.  

Public assistance federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm, tornadoes and flooding in Cortland, Essex, Hamilton, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. 

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.  

Lai Sun Yee has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments. 

