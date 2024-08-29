Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers in Buena Vista, O’Brien, Palo Alto and Pottawattamie Counties to Close

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Buena Vista, O’Brien and Palo Alto will close permanently on Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m. The DRC in Pottawattamie will also close on Friday, Aug. 30 and reopen in alternate locations after Labor Day.

The DRCs are located at:          

Buena Vista County

Sioux Rapids

Municipal Pool

201 Eighth St.

Sioux Rapids, IA 50585

O’Brien County

City of Sheldon 

Community Services Center

416 Ninth St.

Sheldon, IA 51201

Palo Alto County

Iowa Lakes

Community College

3200 College Dr.

Emmetsburg, IA 51334

 

Pottawattamie County

Veterans Affairs Building 623 Sixth Ave.

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

 

Residents may visit any of the open DRCs listed below: 

Clay County

Spencer City Hall – 

Council Chambers

101 W 5th Street

Spencer, IA 51301

 

Dickinson County

Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room

1602 15th St.

Spirit Lake, IA 51360

Lyon County

Forster Community Center

404 First Ave.

Rock Rapids, IA 51246

 

Sioux County

City Park Shelter House

1013 13th Ave.

Rock Valley, IA 51247

 

Woodbury County

Morningside Lutheran Church

700 S. Martha Street

Sioux City, IA 51106

 

Stay in Touch with FEMA

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. 

