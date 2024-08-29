Disaster Recovery Centers in Buena Vista, O’Brien, Palo Alto and Pottawattamie Counties to Close
The Disaster Recovery Centers in Buena Vista, O’Brien and Palo Alto will close permanently on Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m. The DRC in Pottawattamie will also close on Friday, Aug. 30 and reopen in alternate locations after Labor Day.
The DRCs are located at:
|
Buena Vista County
Sioux Rapids
Municipal Pool
201 Eighth St.
Sioux Rapids, IA 50585
|
O’Brien County
City of Sheldon
Community Services Center
416 Ninth St.
Sheldon, IA 51201
|
Palo Alto County
Iowa Lakes
Community College
3200 College Dr.
Emmetsburg, IA 51334
|
Pottawattamie County
Veterans Affairs Building 623 Sixth Ave.
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Residents may visit any of the open DRCs listed below:
|
Clay County
Spencer City Hall –
Council Chambers
101 W 5th Street
Spencer, IA 51301
|
Dickinson County
Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room
1602 15th St.
Spirit Lake, IA 51360
|
Lyon County
Forster Community Center
404 First Ave.
Rock Rapids, IA 51246
|
Sioux County
City Park Shelter House
1013 13th Ave.
Rock Valley, IA 51247
|
Woodbury County
Morningside Lutheran Church
700 S. Martha Street
Sioux City, IA 51106
Stay in Touch with FEMA
Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
