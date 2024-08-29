Disaster Recovery Centers in Buena Vista, O’Brien, Palo Alto and Pottawattamie Counties to Close

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Buena Vista, O’Brien and Palo Alto will close permanently on Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m. The DRC in Pottawattamie will also close on Friday, Aug. 30 and reopen in alternate locations after Labor Day.

The DRCs are located at:

Buena Vista County Sioux Rapids Municipal Pool 201 Eighth St. Sioux Rapids, IA 50585 O’Brien County City of Sheldon Community Services Center 416 Ninth St. Sheldon, IA 51201 Palo Alto County Iowa Lakes Community College 3200 College Dr. Emmetsburg, IA 51334 Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Building 623 Sixth Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Residents may visit any of the open DRCs listed below:

Clay County Spencer City Hall – Council Chambers 101 W 5th Street Spencer, IA 51301 Dickinson County Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room 1602 15th St. Spirit Lake, IA 51360 Lyon County Forster Community Center 404 First Ave. Rock Rapids, IA 51246

Sioux County City Park Shelter House 1013 13th Ave. Rock Valley, IA 51247 Woodbury County Morningside Lutheran Church 700 S. Martha Street Sioux City, IA 51106

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status.