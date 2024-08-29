Fischer Identity and Haverford College Present Webinar on Overcoming IAM Challenges, Hosted by The HESS Consortium

We are proud to have partnered with Haverford College to overcome their identity management challenges.” — Bryan Leber, VP, Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity, a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, collaborated with long-time client Haverford College to present a webinar today hosted by The Higher Education Systems & Services Consortium (HESS). The event, which was moderated by Keith Fowlkes, Co-founder and Executive Director of The HESS Consortium , featured insights from Spencer Golden, Haverford College’s Associate CIO and Director of Enterprise Systems. Available exclusively to HESS Consortium members, the webinar highlighted the identity management challenges faced by Haverford and their successful partnership with Fischer Identity, over a decade ago, to resolve these issues.Haverford College’s Journey to Improved Identity Management:Before selecting Fischer Identity, Haverford College struggled with several critical identity management and provisioning challenges:• Outdated and Inefficient Processes: Haverford's identity management system was outdated, unreliable, and lacked automation. The college's provisioning process was fragmented and patched together on obsolete technology, making it neither robust nor reliable.• Need for Automated Provisioning: The college required an automated system to securely and consistently provision new employees and students with access to essential enterprise systems, ensuring they had the tools needed for success.• Importance of Automated Deprovisioning: Equally critical was the ability to automatically deprovision individuals who were no longer part of the college community, reducing reliance on manual processes and minimizing security risks.• Shared Namespace Management: A unique challenge for Haverford was managing a shared namespace between Haverford and Bryn Mawr Colleges. The college needed a system to ensure that no individuals shared the same username between the two institutions and that users could be provisioned with access to systems at both colleges.• User-Friendly Password Management: Haverford sought a simple, user-friendly way for community members to change their single sign-on passwords, enhancing overall user experience and security.• Efficient Access Management for Administrators: Administrators required a quick and straightforward method to immediately deprovision individuals when necessary and to manage user access comprehensively.• Scalable Solution for Future Growth: The college needed a sophisticated IAM system that could evolve and support their needs as they grew more advanced.Spencer Golden, Associate CIO and Director of Enterprise Systems at Haverford College, shared the college’s experience in addressing these pain points with Fischer Identity’s solutions. The continued partnership has enabled Haverford to streamline identity management processes, improve security, and provide a better user experience across the institution.Bryan Leber, Vice President of Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity, commented on the collaboration: “We are proud to have partnered with Haverford College to overcome their identity management challenges. Our IAM solutions are designed to address the unique needs of higher education institutions, and this webinar was an excellent opportunity to showcase the immediate and long-term value we bring to our clients. We look forward to continuing to support Haverford and other institutions in their journey towards more secure and efficient identity management.”About Fischer Identity:Fischer Identity, a visionary leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), is dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions that fortify security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. Our mission is clear: immediate value through IAM excellence. Our vision propels us to be the global IAM leader, pioneering cybersecurity's future. We're committed to a world where organizations navigate the digital realm with confidence, fortified by our innovative, Zero Trust-based solutions. Join us in safeguarding data, elevating user experiences, and achieving operational excellence.About Haverford College:Haverford College is a premier liberal arts institution located in Haverford, Pennsylvania, renowned for its rigorous academic programs and commitment to fostering an inclusive community.About The HESS Consortium:The Higher Education Systems & Services Consortium (HESS) is a member-driven organization dedicated to reducing costs and improving services for private, nonprofit colleges and universities through collaboration, shared services, and collective purchasing agreements.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

