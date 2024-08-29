Submit Release
Jura Announces Release of Interim Filings

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura”) today announced the filing on SEDAR of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

