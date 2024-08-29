SECNAV Del Toro and Mayor Adams Announce International Naval Review 250

Washington, D.C., New York City, NY – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on August 29th that the Navy and the City of New York will host International Naval Review 250 (INR 250) from July 3rd through July 8th in 2026,

“There’s no better place to celebrate 250 years of American history than in New York City’s harbor,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “From the early days of our country to the present day, New York City has been an unmatched international port, welcoming every corner of the globe to our shores and remaining a leading economic hub. In 2026, our city looks forward to hosting the globe to celebrate and commemorate our nation’s past, present, and future.”

As part of the Semiquincentennial (250th) celebration of the United States, INR 250 will showcase America’s unwavering support to maritime security, economic prosperity, and freedom of the seas for all nations. It will connect Americans with the Navy’s longstanding role, as set forth in the U.S. Constitution, to protect American shores from foreign predation and preserve access to international trade. This extraordinary gathering will also pay tribute to countless generations of Americans who have served, sacrificed and continue to serve in defense of our nation and national maritime interests.

“New York City has always been and remains a historic maritime powerhouse,” said NYC Department of Veterans’ Services’ Commissioner James W. Hendon. “From the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where iconic ships like the USS Arizona were built, to its ongoing significance in fostering international naval partnerships, New York City has been and will always remain a gateway to global trade and maritime innovation. Hosting the International Naval Review on the nation’s 250th birthday, yet again proves that New York City is the most Veteran and military friendly city in the world.”

From the early days of exploration and independence to the present era of global maritime commerce and strategic competition, the United States has always recognized its vital connection to the sea. INR 250 will offer a unique opportunity to reflect on the proud heritage, achievements and sacrifices that have shaped our nation's maritime legacy.

“For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps Team — composed of our Sailors, Marines, Navy Civilians, Merchant Mariners, and supported by America’s shipyard workforce — have built, crewed and sailed across the globe, defending liberty, promoting freedom and advancing maritime statecraft on behalf of our nation,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Our naval heritage is intertwined with the earliest days of American independence, and INR 250 speaks to our longstanding connection with New York City and its harbor.”

The U.S. Navy is inviting international navies, maritime forces and coast guards from over 130 Allied and partner nations to join INR250 and celebrations throughout the week from July 3-8. Scores of foreign warships, aircraft, and delegations will join the U.S. Fleet in the Port of New York and New Jersey. Like previous reviews, warships and vessels from federal, state, City of New York, and other partners will anchor as far south as the Verrazano Bridge and as far north as the George Washington Bridge.

An aerial review and flyover for INR250 will include all types of military, historic, and other aircraft and will likely be among the largest gathering of aircraft for a review in decades. The U.S. Navy and the City of New York will showcase one of the largest gatherings of Tall Sailing ships from around the world for the International Parade of Tall Ships coinciding with INR250.

In addition to INR 250, Sail4th 250, working alongside the U.S. Navy, will oversee what promises to be the greatest gathering of international tall ships in celebration of America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026 in the Port of New York and New Jersey. The International Parade of Tall Ships will feature 30 international Tall Ships accompanied by hundreds of other historic, leisure, and sailing vessels. The “Parade of Sail” will span from the Verrazzano Bridge to the George Washington Bridge.

“Sail4th 250 is proud to be working with the U.S. Navy, the City of New York, the US Coast Guard, and countless others to continue the long tradition of bringing the international Tall Ships to the world’s most famous harbor for this historic milestone event -- America’s Semiquincentennial,” added Sail4th 250 President Chris O’Brien.

The International Parade of Tall Ships started with the 1964 World’s Fair led by Operation Sail. For America’s 250th celebration, Sail4th 250 will build on this maritime spectacle, not seen since July 4, 2000 during the millennium celebration.

Mayor Adams and Secretary Del Toro also announced the shift of the annual Fleet Week New York to coincide with INR 250. It will include events featuring the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, large-scale outreach events, public engagements for U.S. and international Sailors, static displays, and other engagements throughout the Tri-State area. These events will be open to the public and international visitors.

INR 250 will display the strength and capabilities of the modern U.S. Navy, which continues to play a critical role in ensuring our nation's security as well as global maritime security alongside Allies and partners. By gathering like-minded navies and maritime forces from around the globe, INR 250 will demonstrate the United States' commitment to international cooperation and maritime security.

INR 250 will be the 7th international naval review hosted in the United States and the 4th held in the Port of New York and New Jersey, following 1976, 1986, and 2000 reviews. With New York as its centerpiece, INR 250 will commence a series of events with U.S. Navy and international Tall Sailing ship participation, to include Fleet Weeks, and port visits in East Coast and Gulf port cities of New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, and Boston.

Secretary Del Toro and Mayor Adams look forward to collaboration with the federal partners, the States of New York and New Jersey, and City of New York leadership, and the American people as we countdown to America’s Semiquincentennial and the International Naval Review 250.

