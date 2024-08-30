Renowned Writer Hazel Ortega's Global Tour and New Project 'Mujer Salvaje' Seek to Empower Latina Women Worldwide

Empowering Latinas Through Her Global Tour and Upcoming Book "Mujer Salvaje" Hazel Ortega is experiencing tremendous success in her career, with a global tour reaching cities like Mexico City, Turkey, and Egypt this summer. She is actively working on social projects, including a re-entry program at San Quentin Prison, with plans to expand this initiative to Mexico City. Hazel Ortega specializes in retreats that focus on a combination of social impact, entrepreneurial growth, and self-knowledge. Hazel has recently launched a podcast on YouTube titled From Bounce Checks to Private Jets. In this podcast, she shares incredible stories from her book, personal experiences, and offers valuable insights to help her listeners transform their lives.

Hazel Ortega Uses Her Platform to Ignite Global Change and Inspire Vulnerable Communities Through Her Experience and Knowledge

Latina women are a driving force in today’s world, and their stories deserve to be told on a grand stage” — Hazel Ortega -Author, international Motivational Speaker

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hazel Ortega, an international speaker, psychologist, and author of the bestseller From Bomb Checks to Private Jets, is making waves across the globe this summer with her motivational tour and groundbreaking new project aimed at empowering Latina women.Currently on a global tour, Ortega is visiting various cities including Mexico City, Turkey, and Egypt, where she shares her own inspirational and transformational journey with audiences from around the world. Her tour, which will continue through late September in Mexico City, is designed to benefit social causes and inspire entrepreneurial minds.Hazel is deeply involved in social projects, such as her work with the re-entry program at San Quentin Prison, and is planning to extend similar efforts in Mexico City. These projects reflect her commitment to helping individuals rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of her current work is her role as the driving force behind Mujer Salvaje (Wild Woman), a compilation book that will feature the most exceptional stories from Latina women. This anthology will present 13 powerful stories of struggle, survival, and triumph, highlighting the resilience and strength of Latina women. Hazel is on the lookout for the most inspiring tales from Latina female writers to include in the book, which will serve as a beacon of empowerment for women worldwide.Hazel is curating stories for Mujer Salvaje, a compilation of 13 powerful stories from Latina women that will inspire and empower women across the globe.With Mujer Salvaje, Hazel Ortega is not only expanding into the Spanish-speaking Latina market but also elevating the voices of Latina women, ensuring their stories of resilience and transformation reach a global audience.Through this new project, she continues her mission of empowering women to step into their own power and share their remarkable journeys with the world.

