Ahead of Labor Day, Attorney General Bonta Issues Labor Trafficking Consumer Alert

Alert includes resources for wage theft and worker misclassification

OAKLAND — Ahead of Labor Day, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert, warning California workers to be on the lookout for employers who abuse their power and engage in labor trafficking, wage theft, and worker misclassification. Labor trafficking is a crime where perpetrators target vulnerable communities for the purpose of profiting from the control and exploitation of vulnerable individuals for labor through force, fraud, duress, or coercion.

"Labor trafficking is a crime that involves forcing or coercing people to perform labor or services. This Labor Day, and all days, I urge Californians — especially those in domestic service, and the agricultural, hospitality, and construction fields — to be aware of the signs of labor trafficking and speak up if you or someone you know is being exploited at work," said Attorney General Bonta. "Californians of all legal statuses must be treated with dignity on the job — California law generally prohibits law enforcement authorities from asking individuals, including those who are reporting or are victims of potential crimes, about their immigration status. As the People's Attorney, I am proud to use the full weight of my office to protect our most vulnerable workers from abuse and exploitation."

Labor Trafficking

Labor trafficking involves the deprivation of a worker’s liberty, with the intention of obtaining forced labor. It can include the recruitment, harboring, or transportation of people for labor services, through the use of force, fraud, duress, or coercion. People who experience labor trafficking receive little or no pay for their work. Traffickers can use coercive tactics such as destroying or withholding legal documents to prevent workers from leaving and can force people to work claiming a worker owes a debt to the trafficker.

Labor trafficking can occur in homes and workplaces and arises in many fields of work, including domestic service, restaurant work, janitorial work, factory work, migrant agricultural work, the cannabis industry, and construction. One in five people who experience labor trafficking work in private homes, which is why their trafficking often goes undetected.

Labor trafficking is often perpetrated by traffickers who are of the same cultural origin and ethnicity as the people who are trafficked, which can allow traffickers to use class hierarchy and cultural power to ensure compliance. Traffickers are known to tell workers that they will not be believed if they go to the authorities, that they will be deported from the United States, and that they have nowhere to run. Traffickers isolate workers and teach workers to trust no one but the traffickers, so workers are often suspicious of genuine offers to help. Trafficked workers often are required to live in unsanitary and overcrowded living and working conditions. Detecting labor trafficking can be challenging. For a list of potential indicators of labor trafficking to help you recognize the signs, please visit here.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave — whether it is commercial sex, domestic service, farm work, construction, factory, retail, or restaurant work, or more — you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

It is important to remember that California law prohibits law enforcement authorities from asking individuals, including those who are reporting or who experience crimes, about their immigration status unless the information is necessary to certify the victim for a U visa (victim of crime visa) or T visa (victim of human trafficking visa).

If you need help, you can reach out to the California Department of Justice's Victims' Services Unit by callling 1-877-433-9069, visiting oag.ca.gov/victimservices, or emailing VictimServices@doj.ca.gov. Additional support may be found through local authorities and various organizations, including:

National Human Trafficking Hotline

The Victims of Crime Resource Center

Additional Resources

Resources such as emergency food and shelter, legal services, and health services can be found on your city or county websites. For those who have experienced a violent crime, the California Victim Compensation Board can help cover related bills and expenses.

Wage Theft

Wage theft occurs when an employer does not pay workers’ wages for what they are owed. Historically, wage theft and other crimes against workers have not been prosecuted and instead were treated as civil matters with enforcement by labor departments. However, intentionally withholding wages from workers is a crime. When this occurs, an employer often denies workers fundamental legal rights such as fair compensation, breaks, and overtime pay. From 2014 to 2023, California workers lost an average of $2.3 to $4.6 billion from not being paid the minimum wage. Workers with the greatest chance of experiencing wage theft include garment workers, maintenance workers, restaurant workers, domestic workers, care home workers, construction or day laborers, car wash workers, and other low-wage workers.

Common examples of wage theft include:

Being paid less than minimum wage per hour

Not being allowed to take meal breaks, rest breaks, and/or preventative cool-down breaks

Not receiving agreed-upon wages (this includes overtime on commissions, piece rate, and regular wages)

Owners or managers taking tips

Not accruing or not allowed to use paid sick leave

Failing to be reimbursed for business expenses

Not being paid promised vacations or bonuses

Having unauthorized deductions from paycheck

Not being paid split shift premiums

Bounced paychecks

Not receiving final wages in a timely manner

Not receiving Reporting Time Pay

Unauthorized deductions from your pay

Failure to provide timely access to personnel files and payroll records

If you have experienced wage theft you can report to law enforcement and file an online wage claim with the Labor Commissioner's Office here. If you need advocate assistance with your wage claim, please refer to the following list of community organizations.

Misclassification

Misclassification of workers occurs when an employer improperly classifies their employees as independent contractors so that they do not have to pay payroll taxes, minimum wage or overtime, or comply with other wage and hour law requirements such as providing meal periods and rest breaks. “Employees,” unlike “independent contractors,” are entitled to a wide range of rights, benefits, and protections under California law, including workers’ compensation coverage if injured on the job, the right to family leave, unemployment insurance, the legal right to organize or join a union, and protection against employer retaliation.

To report the misclassification of an employee as an independent contractor, please visit the Labor Commissioner's Office here.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to defending workers' rights and investigating and prosecuting labor trafficking and wage theft. Through the Civil Rights Enforcement Section, the Worker Rights and Fair Labor Section, and the Antitrust Law Section, Attorney General Bonta enforces California’s laws to protect the welfare of California workers and legitimate businesses operating in California.

In June 2022, Attorney General Bonta announced the guilty verdicts of three members of the Gamos Family for human trafficking and labor-related charges, as well as a guilty plea by the fourth member of the family. The four individuals committed these crimes while operating Rainbow Bright, an adult residential and childcare company in the Bay Area. The defendants targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom were recent immigrants to the United States, for human trafficking and wage theft. The defendants trafficked many of the victims using threats of arrest and deportation, and false promises to assist with immigration. In February 2023, Attorney General Bonta announced the prison sentences for three members of the Gamos Family.

To learn more about labor trafficking, please visit here.