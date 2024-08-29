Orthofix Medical Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 21, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Orthofix Medical Inc. ("Orthofix Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OFIX) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 11, 2022 and September 12, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Orthofix Medical investors have until October 21, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Orthofix is a company specializing in spine and orthopedics, operating both in the United States and internationally.

The Orthofix class action lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, Orthofix and its affiliates made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Orthofix falsely assured investors that its management team adhered to the highest ethical and legal standards, and that this team promoted a strong performance-based culture centered on integrity, collaboration, innovation, diversity, and corporate responsibility.

The lawsuit further alleges that on September 12, 2023, Orthofix announced the immediate appointment of an interim CEO, interim CFO, and interim CLO. This change followed the “unanimous decision by the Board’s independent directors to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic, and Patrick Keran from their respective positions.” The complaint asserts that the Board found these executives had engaged in repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that breached multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the company’s values and culture.

