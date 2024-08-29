Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in September 2024.

is being held September 9-11 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. The Company will participate in a fireside chat and hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on September 11. B. Riley 2024 Consumer Conference is being held September 12 at the Sofitel in New York, NY. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.



To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact your respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

Media Contact

Dan Ury

press@dave.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com

