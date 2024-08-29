Inari Medical Announces PEERLESS Data to be Presented During the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Sessions at TCT 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that data from the PEERLESS trial will be presented by Dr. Wissam Jaber, Professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine, during the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Sessions at the 2024 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Annual Scientific Symposium in Washington, D.C. The presentation will take place on October 29th.



The PEERLESS trial is a prospective, randomized controlled trial (“RCT”) comparing the outcomes of patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (“PE”) treated with the FlowTriever system versus catheter-directed thrombolysis. The primary endpoint is a win-ratio analysis of important clinical and hospital resource utilization outcomes. This study will provide critical information to clinicians on the optimal treatment for PE patients.

“PEERLESS is the first RCT directly comparing FlowTriever to a historical treatment option for PE and is the first of several RCTs that Inari is bringing to the VTE space,” said Dr. Thomas Tu, Inari’s Chief Medical Officer. “Patients and physicians deserve high-quality clinical evidence to inform treatment choices and we are thrilled to see this study be presented at TCT.”

