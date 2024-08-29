Pactiv Evergreen Inc. to Present at the 2024 Jefferies Industrials Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) (“Pactiv Evergreen” or the “Company”) today announced that Jon Baksht, Chief Financial Officer, will present to investors at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 4, 2024 at 4:15pm ET.



Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the presentation slides on Pactiv Evergreen’s website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. The Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:

Curt Worthington

847.482.2040

InvestorRelations@pactivevergreen.com

