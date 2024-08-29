Definitive Healthcare to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth, will present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.



The Definitive Healthcare presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251

Media Contact:

Bethany Swackhamer

bswackhamer@definitivehc.com

