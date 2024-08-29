Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,798 in the last 365 days.

HashiCorp Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Second quarter revenue totaled $165.1 million, representing an increase of 15% year-over-year.
  • Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 110% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to 124% at the end of second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Second quarter GAAP RPO totaled $771.5 million, representing an increase of 13% year-over-year; second quarter current GAAP RPO totaled $473.4 million, representing an increase of 19% year-over-year.
  • Second quarter non-GAAP RPO totaled $793.3 million, representing an increase of 12% year-over-year; second quarter current non-GAAP RPO totaled $492.4 million, representing an increase of 17% year-over-year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure Cloud company, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended July 31, 2024.

“The HashiCorp team delivered another solid performance in Q2 of FY25, with revenue growth of 15% year-over-year, and 10% growth in $100K customers year-over-year,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp. “We held a series of sold-out HashiDays events in London, Munich, and Sydney, launched new product capabilities for our customers, and continued work towards closing the transaction with IBM.”

Proposed Merger with International Business Machines ("IBM")

As announced on April 24, 2024, HashiCorp and IBM have entered into a merger agreement under which IBM will acquire HashiCorp for $35.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. HashiCorp stockholders approved the merger agreement on July 15, 2024. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

In light of the proposed transaction with IBM, HashiCorp will not be holding a conference call to discuss financial results or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its second quarter of fiscal 2025 earnings release.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $165.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up 15% from $143.2 million in the same period last year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $134.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing an 82% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $113.9 million and an 80% gross margin in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $139.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing an 85% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $118.8 million and an 83% non-GAAP gross margin in the same period last year.

Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating loss was $43.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to GAAP operating loss of $82.6 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $0.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $35.1 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $26.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a GAAP net loss of $66.3 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $16.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $18.8 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss) per Share: GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.13 based on 201.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.34 based on 192.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.08 and $0.08, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.10 in the same period last year.

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO): Total RPO was $771.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $682.5 million in the same period last year. The current portion of GAAP RPO was $473.4 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $398.9 million at the end of the same period last year. Total non-GAAP RPO was $793.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $708.0 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO was $492.4 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $420.3 million at the end of the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments: Net cash used in operating activities was $8.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $33.7 million provided by operating activities in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1,309.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $1,244.1 million at the end of the same period last year.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to the most comparable non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter and Recent Operating Highlights

  • HashiCorp ended the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with 4,709 customers, up from 4,558 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter, and up from 4,217 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with 934 customers with equal or greater than $100,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”), up from 918 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 851 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Customers with equal to or greater than $100,000 in ARR represented 89% of total revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 90% in the previous fiscal quarter and 89% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Quarterly subscription revenue from HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) reached $26.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $24.6 million in the previous fiscal quarter and up from $18.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • The Company's trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 110% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 113% in the previous quarter and 124% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

About HashiCorp, Inc.

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, as amended, including, among others, statements about HashiCorp’s business strategy, go-to-market initiatives, revenue growth, and long-term opportunity related to HashiCorp’s product innovation. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, HashiCorp and its business as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to our Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 20, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated August 29, 2024, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for HashiCorp to differ materially from those contained in HashiCorp’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and HashiCorp specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have disclosed non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and total and current non-GAAP RPOs, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure at the end of this release.

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit before amortization of stock-based compensation included in the amortized expenses of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin before the impact of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger and acquisition-related expenses. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger and acquisition-related expenses, which comprise one-time costs associated with advisory, legal, and other professional fees, net of tax adjustments.

We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted).

We calculate non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue is calculated as non-GAAP free cash flow divided by total revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP RPOs as RPOs plus customer deposits, which are refundable pre-paid amounts, based on the timing of when these customer deposits are expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO represents the amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP RPOs or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.hashicorp.com.

 
HashiCorp, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue:              
License $ 16,488     $ 16,724     $ 32,837     $ 31,882  
Support   116,166       103,997       229,798       205,910  
Cloud-hosted services   26,534       18,372       51,124       34,916  
Subscription revenue   159,188       139,093       313,759       272,708  
Professional services and other   5,950       4,153       11,958       8,521  
Total revenue   165,138       143,246       325,717       281,229  
Cost of revenue:                  
Cost of license   470       498       1,007       1,083  
Cost of support   14,817       16,304       30,016       31,147  
Cost of cloud-hosted services   8,930       7,619       17,828       14,647  
Cost of subscription revenue   24,217       24,421       48,851       46,877  
Cost of professional services and other   5,992       4,913       11,671       9,245  
Total cost of revenue   30,209       29,334       60,522       56,122  
Gross profit   134,929       113,912       265,195       225,107  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing   87,623       101,134       180,765       191,698  
Research and development   54,981       59,962       113,816       114,155  
General and administrative   35,623       35,412       81,625       69,660  
Total operating expenses   178,227       196,508       376,206       375,513  
Loss from operations   (43,298 )     (82,596 )     (111,011 )     (150,406 )
Interest income   17,745       16,300       34,952       31,280  
Other expenses, net   (258 )     (105 )     (219 )     (225 )
Loss before income taxes   (25,811 )     (66,401 )     (76,278 )     (119,351 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   651       (86 )     1,312       222  
Net loss $ (26,462 )   $ (66,315 )   $ (77,590 )   $ (119,573 )
Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 )   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.62 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted   201,872       192,610       200,982       191,723  


 
HashiCorp, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  As of
  July 31, 2024   January 31, 2024
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 797,224     $ 763,414  
Short-term investments   512,066       515,163  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance   147,750       182,614  
Deferred contract acquisition costs   50,194       50,285  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   28,433       30,075  
Total current assets   1,535,667       1,541,551  
Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current   73,230       80,055  
Acquisition-related intangible assets, net   10,194       11,611  
Goodwill   12,197       12,197  
Other assets, non-current   47,512       46,533  
Total assets $ 1,678,800     $ 1,691,947  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 12,882     $ 9,081  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   19,417       15,143  
Accrued compensation and benefits   48,537       56,007  
Deferred revenue   311,462       334,894  
Customer deposits   21,753       25,627  
Total current liabilities   414,051       440,752  
Deferred revenue, non-current   21,425       26,659  
Other liabilities, non-current   9,392       11,543  
Total liabilities   444,868       478,954  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively; 156,819 and 125,333 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively   2       1  
Class B common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 200,000 and 200,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively; 46,033 and 73,921 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively   1       2  
Additional paid-in capital   2,282,604       2,184,451  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17 )     (393 )
Accumulated deficit   (1,048,658 )     (971,068 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,233,932       1,212,993  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,678,800     $ 1,691,947  


 
HashiCorp, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended July 31,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (77,590 )   $ (119,573 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities:      
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized   87,116       86,282  
Depreciation and amortization expense   6,436       3,876  
Non-cash operating lease cost   1,857       1,474  
Accretion of discounts on marketable securities   (7,103 )     (4,196 )
Deferred income taxes         (482 )
Other   113       68  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   34,791       39,914  
Deferred contract acquisition costs   6,916       (4,152 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,783       (11,161 )
Accounts payable   3,767       (5,007 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,500       (1,776 )
Accrued compensation and benefits   (7,470 )     (5,123 )
Deferred revenue   (28,666 )     (8,803 )
Customer deposits   (3,874 )     (1,135 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   19,576       (29,794 )
Cash flows from investing activities      
Business combination, net of cash acquired         (20,859 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (422 )     (417 )
Capitalized internal-use software   (4,964 )     (5,669 )
Purchases of short-term investments   (565,075 )     (469,704 )
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments   71,515       26,372  
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments   503,959       32,529  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   5,013       (437,748 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (52 )     (224 )
Payments related to acquisition holdback   (54 )      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options   2,666       1,455  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan   6,661       10,195  
Net cash provided by financing activities   9,221       11,426  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   33,810       (456,116 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   763,414       1,286,134  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 797,224     $ 830,018  


 
HashiCorp, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Reconciliation of gross profit              
GAAP gross profit $ 134,929     $ 113,912     $ 265,195     $ 225,107  
Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software   673       444       1,301       832  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense   3,587       4,048       8,657       7,479  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles   625       417       1,250       417  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 139,814     $ 118,821     $ 276,403     $ 233,835  
GAAP gross margin   82 %     80 %     81 %     80 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   85 %     83 %     85 %     83 %
Reconciliation of loss from operations              
GAAP loss from operations $ (43,298 )   $ (82,596 )   $ (111,011 )   $ (150,406 )
Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software   673       444       1,301       832  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense   38,299       46,119       87,116       86,281  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles   708       472       1,417       472  
Add: Acquisition and merger related expense   4,323       459       17,090       459  
Non-GAAP loss from operations $ 705     $ (35,102 )   $ (4,087 )   $ (62,362 )
GAAP operating margin (26)%   (58)%   (34)%   (53)%
Non-GAAP operating margin   % (1) (25)%   (1)%   (22)%

(1) Amount is less than 1%.

  Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share              
GAAP net loss $ (26,462 )   $ (66,315 )   $ (77,590 )   $ (119,573 )
Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software   673       444       1,301       832  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense   38,299       46,119       87,116       86,281  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles   708       472       1,417       472  
Add: Acquisition-related expenses   4,323       459       17,090       459  
Less: Tax adjustments (1) $ (753 )   $     $ (1,355 )   $  
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 16,788     $ (18,821 )   $ 27,979     $ (31,529 )
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 )   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.62 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.08     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.14     $ (0.16 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.08     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.13     $ (0.16 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted   201,872       192,610       200,982       191,723  
Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic   201,872       192,610       200,982       191,723  
Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted   210,193       192,610       208,843       191,723  
               
Reconciliation of free cash flow              
GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (8,573 )   $ (33,669 )   $ 19,576     $ (29,794 )
Add: purchases of property and equipment   (189 )     (26 )     (422 )     (417 )
Add: capitalized internal-use software   (2,441 )     (2,930 )     (4,964 )     (5,669 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (11,203 )   $ (36,625 )   $ 14,190     $ (35,880 )
GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a % of revenue (5)%   (24)%     6 %   (11)%
Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (7)%   (26)%     4 %   (13)%
               
Trailing twelve months ("TTM") Total Revenue $ 627,625     $ 542,357     $ 627,625     $ 542,357  
TTM cash provided by (used in) operating activities   38,518       (43,387 )     38,518       (43,387 )
TTM free cash inflow (outflow)   27,189       (54,883 )     27,189       (54,883 )
TTM cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a % of revenue   6 %   (8)%     6 %   (8)%
TTM free cash inflow (outflow) as a % of revenue   4 %   (10)%     4 %   (10)%

(1) The adjustments relate to the tax impact of stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles.

 
HashiCorp, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RPOS
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  As of
  July 31, 2024   January 31, 2024
GAAP RPOs      
GAAP short-term RPOs $ 473,354   $ 460,170
GAAP long-term RPOs   298,144     315,580
Total GAAP RPOs $ 771,498   $ 775,750
Add:      
Customer deposits      
Customer deposits expected to be recognized within the next 12 months $ 19,052   $ 22,882
Customer deposits expected to be recognized after the next 12 months   2,701     2,745
Total customer deposits $ 21,753   $ 25,627
Non-GAAP RPOs      
Non-GAAP short-term RPOs $ 492,406   $ 483,052
Non-GAAP long-term RPOs   300,845     318,325
Total Non-GAAP RPOs $ 793,251   $ 801,377


 
HashiCorp, Inc.
PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL BUSINESS METRICS
(dollars in millions, except customers and percentages)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  July 31, 2024   April 30, 2024   January 31, 2024   October 31, 2023   July 31, 2023
Number of customers (as of end of period)   4,709       4,558       4,423       4,354       4,217  
Number of customers equal or greater than $100,000 in ARR   934       918       897       877       851  
GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M) $ 771.5     $ 748.5     $ 775.8     $ 678.2     $ 682.5  
Non-GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M)(1) $ 793.3     $ 770.9   (1)  $ 801.4   (1)  $ 700.4   (1)  $ 708.0  
Quarterly subscription revenue from HCP ($M) $ 26.5     $ 24.6     $ 21.3     $ 19.9     $ 18.4  
Trailing four quarters average Net Dollar Revenue Retention Rate   110 %     113 %     115 %     119 %     124 %
Trailing twelve months cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a % of revenue   6 %     3 %   (2)%   (3)%   (8)%
Trailing twelve months Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue(1)   4 %     % (1)(2) (4)% (1)  (6)% (1)  (10)%

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.

(2) Amount is less than 1%.

 
HashiCorp, Inc.
PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL FINANCIAL DATA
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  July 31, 2024   April 30, 2024   January 31, 2024   October 31, 2023   July 31, 2023
Revenue $ 165,138     $ 160,579   $ 155,783   $ 146,125   $ 143,246  
GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (8,573 )   $ 28,148   $ 10,286   $ 8,657   $ (29,794 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (11,203 )   $ 25,393 (1) $ 7,283 (1) $ 5,716 (1) $ (36,625 )
                   

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.


Investor Contact
Alex Kurtz
HashiCorp
ir@hashicorp.com

Media Contact
Kate Lehman
HashiCorp
media@hashicorp.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HashiCorp Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more