HashiCorp Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue totaled $165.1 million, representing an increase of 15% year-over-year.

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 110% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to 124% at the end of second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Second quarter GAAP RPO totaled $771.5 million, representing an increase of 13% year-over-year; second quarter current GAAP RPO totaled $473.4 million, representing an increase of 19% year-over-year.

Second quarter non-GAAP RPO totaled $793.3 million, representing an increase of 12% year-over-year; second quarter current non-GAAP RPO totaled $492.4 million, representing an increase of 17% year-over-year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended July 31, 2024.

“The HashiCorp team delivered another solid performance in Q2 of FY25, with revenue growth of 15% year-over-year, and 10% growth in $100K customers year-over-year,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp. “We held a series of sold-out HashiDays events in London, Munich, and Sydney, launched new product capabilities for our customers, and continued work towards closing the transaction with IBM.”

Proposed Merger with International Business Machines ("IBM")



As announced on April 24, 2024, HashiCorp and IBM have entered into a merger agreement under which IBM will acquire HashiCorp for $35.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. HashiCorp stockholders approved the merger agreement on July 15, 2024. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

In light of the proposed transaction with IBM, HashiCorp will not be holding a conference call to discuss financial results or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its second quarter of fiscal 2025 earnings release.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $165.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up 15% from $143.2 million in the same period last year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $134.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing an 82% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $113.9 million and an 80% gross margin in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $139.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing an 85% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $118.8 million and an 83% non-GAAP gross margin in the same period last year.

Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating loss was $43.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to GAAP operating loss of $82.6 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $0.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $35.1 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $26.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a GAAP net loss of $66.3 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $16.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $18.8 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss) per Share: GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.13 based on 201.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.34 based on 192.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.08 and $0.08, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.10 in the same period last year.

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO): Total RPO was $771.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $682.5 million in the same period last year. The current portion of GAAP RPO was $473.4 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $398.9 million at the end of the same period last year. Total non-GAAP RPO was $793.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $708.0 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO was $492.4 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $420.3 million at the end of the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments: Net cash used in operating activities was $8.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $33.7 million provided by operating activities in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1,309.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $1,244.1 million at the end of the same period last year.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to the most comparable non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter and Recent Operating Highlights

HashiCorp ended the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with 4,709 customers, up from 4,558 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter, and up from 4,217 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with 934 customers with equal or greater than $100,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”), up from 918 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 851 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Customers with equal to or greater than $100,000 in ARR represented 89% of total revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 90% in the previous fiscal quarter and 89% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Quarterly subscription revenue from HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) reached $26.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $24.6 million in the previous fiscal quarter and up from $18.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The Company's trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 110% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 113% in the previous quarter and 124% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

About HashiCorp, Inc.

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, as amended, including, among others, statements about HashiCorp’s business strategy, go-to-market initiatives, revenue growth, and long-term opportunity related to HashiCorp’s product innovation. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, HashiCorp and its business as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to our Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 20, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated August 29, 2024, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for HashiCorp to differ materially from those contained in HashiCorp’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and HashiCorp specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have disclosed non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and total and current non-GAAP RPOs, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure at the end of this release.

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit before amortization of stock-based compensation included in the amortized expenses of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin before the impact of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger and acquisition-related expenses. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger and acquisition-related expenses, which comprise one-time costs associated with advisory, legal, and other professional fees, net of tax adjustments.

We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted).

We calculate non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue is calculated as non-GAAP free cash flow divided by total revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP RPOs as RPOs plus customer deposits, which are refundable pre-paid amounts, based on the timing of when these customer deposits are expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO represents the amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP RPOs or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.hashicorp.com.

HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: License $ 16,488 $ 16,724 $ 32,837 $ 31,882 Support 116,166 103,997 229,798 205,910 Cloud-hosted services 26,534 18,372 51,124 34,916 Subscription revenue 159,188 139,093 313,759 272,708 Professional services and other 5,950 4,153 11,958 8,521 Total revenue 165,138 143,246 325,717 281,229 Cost of revenue: — — Cost of license 470 498 1,007 1,083 Cost of support 14,817 16,304 30,016 31,147 Cost of cloud-hosted services 8,930 7,619 17,828 14,647 Cost of subscription revenue 24,217 24,421 48,851 46,877 Cost of professional services and other 5,992 4,913 11,671 9,245 Total cost of revenue 30,209 29,334 60,522 56,122 Gross profit 134,929 113,912 265,195 225,107 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 87,623 101,134 180,765 191,698 Research and development 54,981 59,962 113,816 114,155 General and administrative 35,623 35,412 81,625 69,660 Total operating expenses 178,227 196,508 376,206 375,513 Loss from operations (43,298 ) (82,596 ) (111,011 ) (150,406 ) Interest income 17,745 16,300 34,952 31,280 Other expenses, net (258 ) (105 ) (219 ) (225 ) Loss before income taxes (25,811 ) (66,401 ) (76,278 ) (119,351 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 651 (86 ) 1,312 222 Net loss $ (26,462 ) $ (66,315 ) $ (77,590 ) $ (119,573 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 201,872 192,610 200,982 191,723





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) As of July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 797,224 $ 763,414 Short-term investments 512,066 515,163 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 147,750 182,614 Deferred contract acquisition costs 50,194 50,285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,433 30,075 Total current assets 1,535,667 1,541,551 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 73,230 80,055 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 10,194 11,611 Goodwill 12,197 12,197 Other assets, non-current 47,512 46,533 Total assets $ 1,678,800 $ 1,691,947 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,882 $ 9,081 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,417 15,143 Accrued compensation and benefits 48,537 56,007 Deferred revenue 311,462 334,894 Customer deposits 21,753 25,627 Total current liabilities 414,051 440,752 Deferred revenue, non-current 21,425 26,659 Other liabilities, non-current 9,392 11,543 Total liabilities 444,868 478,954 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively; 156,819 and 125,333 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 2 1 Class B common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 200,000 and 200,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively; 46,033 and 73,921 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 1 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,282,604 2,184,451 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17 ) (393 ) Accumulated deficit (1,048,658 ) (971,068 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,233,932 1,212,993 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,678,800 $ 1,691,947





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (77,590 ) $ (119,573 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 87,116 86,282 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,436 3,876 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,857 1,474 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities (7,103 ) (4,196 ) Deferred income taxes — (482 ) Other 113 68 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 34,791 39,914 Deferred contract acquisition costs 6,916 (4,152 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,783 (11,161 ) Accounts payable 3,767 (5,007 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,500 (1,776 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (7,470 ) (5,123 ) Deferred revenue (28,666 ) (8,803 ) Customer deposits (3,874 ) (1,135 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,576 (29,794 ) Cash flows from investing activities Business combination, net of cash acquired — (20,859 ) Purchases of property and equipment (422 ) (417 ) Capitalized internal-use software (4,964 ) (5,669 ) Purchases of short-term investments (565,075 ) (469,704 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 71,515 26,372 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 503,959 32,529 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,013 (437,748 ) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (52 ) (224 ) Payments related to acquisition holdback (54 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 2,666 1,455 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 6,661 10,195 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,221 11,426 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 33,810 (456,116 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 763,414 1,286,134 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 797,224 $ 830,018





HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 134,929 $ 113,912 $ 265,195 $ 225,107 Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 673 444 1,301 832 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 3,587 4,048 8,657 7,479 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 625 417 1,250 417 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 139,814 $ 118,821 $ 276,403 $ 233,835 GAAP gross margin 82 % 80 % 81 % 80 % Non-GAAP gross margin 85 % 83 % 85 % 83 % Reconciliation of loss from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (43,298 ) $ (82,596 ) $ (111,011 ) $ (150,406 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 673 444 1,301 832 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 38,299 46,119 87,116 86,281 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 708 472 1,417 472 Add: Acquisition and merger related expense 4,323 459 17,090 459 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ 705 $ (35,102 ) $ (4,087 ) $ (62,362 ) GAAP operating margin (26)% (58)% (34)% (53)% Non-GAAP operating margin — % (1) (25)% (1)% (22)%

(1) Amount is less than 1%.

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share GAAP net loss $ (26,462 ) $ (66,315 ) $ (77,590 ) $ (119,573 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 673 444 1,301 832 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 38,299 46,119 87,116 86,281 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 708 472 1,417 472 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 4,323 459 17,090 459 Less: Tax adjustments (1) $ (753 ) $ — $ (1,355 ) $ — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 16,788 $ (18,821 ) $ 27,979 $ (31,529 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.62 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.08 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.16 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 201,872 192,610 200,982 191,723 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic 201,872 192,610 200,982 191,723 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted 210,193 192,610 208,843 191,723 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (8,573 ) $ (33,669 ) $ 19,576 $ (29,794 ) Add: purchases of property and equipment (189 ) (26 ) (422 ) (417 ) Add: capitalized internal-use software (2,441 ) (2,930 ) (4,964 ) (5,669 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (11,203 ) $ (36,625 ) $ 14,190 $ (35,880 ) GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a % of revenue (5)% (24)% 6 % (11)% Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (7)% (26)% 4 % (13)% Trailing twelve months ("TTM") Total Revenue $ 627,625 $ 542,357 $ 627,625 $ 542,357 TTM cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,518 (43,387 ) 38,518 (43,387 ) TTM free cash inflow (outflow) 27,189 (54,883 ) 27,189 (54,883 ) TTM cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a % of revenue 6 % (8)% 6 % (8)% TTM free cash inflow (outflow) as a % of revenue 4 % (10)% 4 % (10)%

(1) The adjustments relate to the tax impact of stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles.

HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RPOS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) As of July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 GAAP RPOs GAAP short-term RPOs $ 473,354 $ 460,170 GAAP long-term RPOs 298,144 315,580 Total GAAP RPOs $ 771,498 $ 775,750 Add: Customer deposits Customer deposits expected to be recognized within the next 12 months $ 19,052 $ 22,882 Customer deposits expected to be recognized after the next 12 months 2,701 2,745 Total customer deposits $ 21,753 $ 25,627 Non-GAAP RPOs Non-GAAP short-term RPOs $ 492,406 $ 483,052 Non-GAAP long-term RPOs 300,845 318,325 Total Non-GAAP RPOs $ 793,251 $ 801,377





HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL BUSINESS METRICS

(dollars in millions, except customers and percentages)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 Number of customers (as of end of period) 4,709 4,558 4,423 4,354 4,217 Number of customers equal or greater than $100,000 in ARR 934 918 897 877 851 GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M) $ 771.5 $ 748.5 $ 775.8 $ 678.2 $ 682.5 Non-GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M)(1) $ 793.3 $ 770.9 (1) $ 801.4 (1) $ 700.4 (1) $ 708.0 Quarterly subscription revenue from HCP ($M) $ 26.5 $ 24.6 $ 21.3 $ 19.9 $ 18.4 Trailing four quarters average Net Dollar Revenue Retention Rate 110 % 113 % 115 % 119 % 124 % Trailing twelve months cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a % of revenue 6 % 3 % (2)% (3)% (8)% Trailing twelve months Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue(1) 4 % — % (1)(2) (4)% (1) (6)% (1) (10)%

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.

(2) Amount is less than 1%.

HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL FINANCIAL DATA

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 Revenue $ 165,138 $ 160,579 $ 155,783 $ 146,125 $ 143,246 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (8,573 ) $ 28,148 $ 10,286 $ 8,657 $ (29,794 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (11,203 ) $ 25,393 (1) $ 7,283 (1) $ 5,716 (1) $ (36,625 )

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.

