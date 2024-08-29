Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Open Ramps, Service Road and Connecting Bridges Tomorrow as Part of The Route 6/10 Interchange Project

On Friday morning, August 30, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will open two highway ramps, a new service road and two bridges connecting city streets as part of the Route 6/10 Interchange project in Providence.

The new portions of the 6/10 that RIDOT will open include:

• A new off-ramp from Route 10 North to Westminster Street

• A new on-ramp to Route 10 South from Westminster Street

• The new Tobey Street Bridge, which carries Tobey Street over Routes 6 and 10, linking it to Harris Avenue. It will now be a two-way road across the highway, connecting Harris Avenue to Broadway.

• The new Harris Avenue Bridge, which crosses over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor and Harris Avenue

• A new service road on the western side of the interchange that provides improved access to Routes 6 and 10 from both the Federal Hill and Olneyville neighborhoods, intersecting Tobey Street, Broadway and Westminster Street.

The openings of these ramps, roads and bridges are among the final elements of the Route 6/10 Interchange project, which has been ongoing since 2018. Additional work remaining includes finishing construction of the new shared-use bike path, drainage, and utility work. Construction will continue into the fall when the project is expected to reach final completion.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The 6/10 Interchange Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act.