On Friday, 30 August 2024, the Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance will be conducting public hearings throughout the province on the North West Youth Entrepreneurship Service Fund Act, Repeal Bill, 2023 at Madibogo Community Hall in Madibogo; Trimpark Hall in Potchefstroom, Ipelegeng Multipurpose Centre in Schweizer Reneke and Mogwase Sportsground Park Zone1 in Mogwase at 10h00. The bill aims to provide for the repeal of the North West Youth Entrepreneurship Service Find Act, 2016, (Act No. 6 of 2026) and provide for matters connected therewith.

The North West Youth Entrepreneurship Service Fund Act, Repeal Bill, 2023 aims to provide for the repeal of the North West Youth Entrepreneurship Service Fund Act, 2016, (Act No. 6 of 2016) and to provide for matters connected therewith. The rational for the disestablishment of the fund was that it was not in line with the core mandate of the Office of the Premier which is coordination, monitoring and evaluation, policing and planning and providing a strategic direction on provincial priorities such as youth, women and people with disabilities development.

The fund was also a duplication of efforts by government in promoting youth enterprise and entrepreneurship development in the province (these services are provided by departments such Public Works and Roads; Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, and Agriculture and Rural Development). National policy frameworks and directives had already pronounced on the mainstreaming of priority groups programmes by government departments in order to address challenges of inequality, poverty and employment confronting these groups and the Office of the Premier would play coordination and monitoring role.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

