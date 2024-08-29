Commerce awards $12.6 million to create 300 units of low-income housing near public transit centers

State matches Amazon Housing Equity Fund donation to support transit-oriented development of affordable housing in Seattle and Vancouver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded $12.6 million to three affordable housing projects that will produce 300 units of low-income housing near public mass transit in Seattle and Vancouver. The grants are funded by a legislative appropriation matching a donation from Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund.

“These grants are a great example of public and private partners coming together to tackle the significant shortage of affordable housing in Washington,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “Developing housing near public transit centers is key to building vibrant communities, making it possible for more people to live near jobs, educational opportunities and essential services.”

Recipients of this round of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) matching grants are:

New Hope Community Development Institute , for New Hope Family Housing, Seattle: $6.1 million

, for New Hope Family Housing, Seattle: $6.1 million YWCA Seattle , King, Snohomish, for Fifth and Seneca, Seattle: $2 million

, King, Snohomish, for Fifth and Seneca, Seattle: $2 million Native American Youth & Family Center (NAYA), Vancouver Waterfront Gateway, Vancouver: $4.5 million

View more information about the funded projects. Funding for this award has closed. Future opportunities will be announced online.

Commerce received nine applications totaling $27.8 million for this round of TOD match funding. Of the $12.6 million awarded, $10.6 million will go to organizations registered as by-and-for organizations with Commerce, meaning that they are led by and serve members of specific, historically marginalized communities, including Black, tribal and other people of color.

To learn more about Commerce funding for multifamily housing and the Washington State’ Housing Trust Fund, visit the Department of Commerce’s HTF website.