Open house Sept. 10 on Grand Canyon airport runway rehabilitation

TUSAYAN – The Grand Canyon National Park Airport is inviting the public to attend an open house meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, to discuss plans for a runway rehabilitation project that will result in the runway closing for about 35 days in 2025.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin July 14, resulting in the runway being closed 24 hours a day for about 35 days.

The meeting will include the opportunity for the public to meet the project team and to share information about a $15 million project that will improve safety and operational efficiency for users of the airport, which is operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The open house is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Grand Canyon National Park Airport, 750 Airport Drive, which is listed as 1542 Liberator Drive on Google Maps. While the open house will not include presentations, informational boards and project team members will be available during the event.

The airport’s runway project includes a 3-inch mill and overlay across 75 feet of the runway center section. The project also includes reconfiguration of a taxi hotspot, removal of Taxiway A, rehabilitation of Taxiway B, and updating taxiway designations and signage.

“We’re committed to ensuring the airport remains a safe, efficient and reliable gateway to one of the nation’s most treasured destinations,” said Airport Director Warren Smith. “This runway

rehabilitation is an investment in the future of tourism and aviation in our region.”

If bids come in lower than expected, the project scope includes two alternates that can be added if budget allows:

Apply a seal coat to the remaining 37.5-foot section on both sides of the runway centerline.

Perform a three-inch mill and overlay on the remaining 37.5-foot section on both sides of the runway centerline.

Either of those alternatives could result in extending how long the runway is closed.

The project will be funded by a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program grant, along with state matching funds.