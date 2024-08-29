Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrests, Charges Against 22 Suspects for Organized Retail Crime Scheme Targeting Cannabis Retail Stores Statewide

Scheme resulted in the loss of approximately $1 million and 975 pounds of cannabis

SANTA CRUZ – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, alongside partner law enforcement agencies, announced arrests and charges against 22 individuals involved in a statewide organized retail crime operation targeting cannabis retail stores and resulting in a total loss of approximately $1 million and 975 pounds of cannabis to date. In February 2024, the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Special Operations Unit (SOU) partnered with the Oakland Police Department (OPD) to investigate the suspects who were burglarizing cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Once it was determined that a large number of thefts took place in the Santa Cruz region, Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation.

“The California Department of Justice is committed to rooting out organized retail crime in all its forms,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "This announcement sends a clear message to would-be thieves: Organized retail crime will not be tolerated in California because it costs businesses, retailers, and consumers. I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their work in apprehending these suspects, and for our continued collaborative efforts to end crime in our state. With these charges, we’re moving forward to hold these defendants responsible for their crimes."

“The Oakland Police Department continues to leverage its local, state, and federal partners to address group and gang-associated violence, and multi-jurisdictional commercial burglaries and robberies,” said Oakland Police Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies. “The collaborative efforts not only make our community safer but the entire region and state. We are grateful to the Attorney General’s Office and the Governor for their continued support.”

“This work demonstrates that crossing into another jurisdiction doesn’t exempt you from accountability for crimes committed here or anywhere else,” said Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart. “These burglaries are damaging the livelihoods of law-abiding business owners, and we will not tolerate it. Our detectives have done outstanding work on these cases, and with the help and collaboration of over a dozen other agencies, these individuals will now have to answer for their crimes.”

“All 19 defendants came from outside Santa Cruz County with the intent to rob legitimate, local cannabis businesses,” said Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell. “This investigation and prosecution is an example of State and Local Agencies working together to hold people accountable, protect public safety, and ensure justice is served. We will continue to work closely with all Agencies to protect Santa Cruz County.”

Through the course of the investigation, 22 suspects were successfully identified as responsible for at least 15 dispensary burglaries. The suspects would meet at predetermined locations, proceed to the targeted dispensaries and force entry into the dispensaries overnight during non-business hours. The organized criminal group are allegedly responsible for burglaries in Santa Cruz County, Monterey County, Solano County, Kern County, San Luis Obispo County, Fresno County, Merced County, Sonoma County, and San Diego County.

The investigation culminated on July 17, 2024, with Oakland Police Department, Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol serving a series of search and arrest warrants. The operation resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of over 50 pounds of cannabis. On July 22, 2024 the DOJ filed criminal complaints charging 22 of the suspects with commercial burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft, and conspiracy.

It is important to note that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.