Neurostimulation Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.12 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.7%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neurostimulation devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.34 billion in 2023 to $6.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to chronic pain management, aging population, awareness and acceptance, multidisciplinary approach.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The neurostimulation devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to minimally invasive techniques, emerging markets growth, regulatory support and reimbursement, telehealth and remote monitoring. Major trends in the forecast period include personalized therapy, wearable neurostimulation devices, advanced programming and connectivity, combination therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Neurostimulation Devices Market

Growing demand in the healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth of the neurostimulation devices market going forward. The healthcare industry is a vast and multifaceted sector of the economy that encompasses various organizations, professionals, and institutions dedicated to providing medical services, healthcare products, and the overall maintenance and improvement of people's health. Neurostimulation devices have several essential uses in the healthcare industry, particularly in treating and managing various neurological conditions and chronic pain.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the neurostimulation devices market include Medtronic PLC, Cyberonics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Nevro Corporation, Neuronetics Inc., NeuroPace Inc.

Major companies operating in the neurostimulation devices market are developing technological products such as the eterna spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system for the treatment of chronic pain. The Eterna spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system is the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator.

Segments:

1) By Product: Implantable Devices, External Devices

2) By Application: Pain Management, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Depression, Dystonia, Gastroparesis, Parkinson's Disease

3) By End User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Medical Clinic

Sub-Segments Covered:

By Implantable Devices: Cochlear Implants, Deep Brain Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Gastric Electric Stimulation 5) By External Devices: Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global neurostimulation devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the neurostimulation devices market. The regions covered in the neurostimulation devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Definition

Neurostimulation devices are implantable and programmable medical devices that send low voltage electricity to a specific nerve or target in the spinal cord or brain to affect neuronal transmissions. This procedure is used to treat or modulate motor functions in conditions such as neuropathic pain, chronic pain, major treatment-resistant depression Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, incontinence, gastroparesis, and essential tremor.

