Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,807 in the last 365 days.

Understanding Your FEMA Determination Letter and How to Appeal

SIOUX FALLS – If you applied for assistance from FEMA, you will receive a letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

Next Steps

You may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance. Examples of missing documentation may include:

  • Proof of insurance coverage
  • Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider
  • Proof of identity
  • Proof of occupancy
  • Proof of ownership
  • Proof that the damaged property was your primary residence at the time of the disaster

If you have questions about your letter, or disagree with the initial decision, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.

How to Appeal

The letter from FEMA will provide information on the types of documents or information that FEMA needs. It will also include an optional appeal form that you can use. If you disagree with the determination, you have the right to appeal. Your appeal must be submitted within 60 days of the date of your decision letter.

You can submit your appeal and supporting documentation in the following ways:

  • Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, where you can create an account and upload documents.
  • In-person at a Disaster Recovery Center.
  • By mail
    • FEMA Individuals & Households Program
    • National Processing Service Center
    • P. O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055
  • By fax
    • (800) 827-8112
    • Attention: FEMA - Individuals & Households Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Understanding Your FEMA Determination Letter and How to Appeal

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more