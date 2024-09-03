Global Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oil and gas supporting activities market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $288.79 billion in 2023 to $310.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to oil prices, technological advancements, global energy demand, geopolitical factors.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The oil and gas supporting activities market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $397.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to energy transition, infrastructure investment, emerging markets, environmental regulations

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2195&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market

The growing demand for natural gas is expected to propel the growth of the oil and gas-supporting activities market going forward. Natural gas is a fossil fuel created when layers of organic material, primarily marine microbes, deteriorate underground for millions of years while subjected to extreme heat and pressure. Natural gas is used in a variety of oil and gas-supporting activities to power pipelines that transport oil and gas from production sites to refineries.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-supporting-activities-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the oil and gas supporting activities market include Schlumberger Ltd, TechnipFMC plc, Saipem S.p.A., Halliburton, Weatherford International plc, Petrofac Ltd, Aibel, Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Major companies operating in the oil and gas supporting activities market are focused on developing new innovative products, such as natural gas analyzers. A natural gas analyzer is a device used to measure the composition of natural gas.

Segments:

1) By Type: Well Maintenance, Exploration, Well Developing

2) By Drilling Type: Offshore, Onshore

3) By End-Users: Crude Petroleum Comprises, Natural Gas Extraction Comprises

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the oil and gas supporting activities market in 2023. Middle East was the second largest in the oil and gas supporting activities market. The regions covered in the oil and gas supporting activities market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market Definition

The oil and gas supporting activities provide support activities on a contract or fee basis for oil and gas operations such as exploration, drilling, and extraction.

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oil and gas supporting activities market size, oil and gas supporting activities market drivers and trends, oil and gas supporting activities market major players, oil and gas supporting activities competitors' revenues, oil and gas supporting activities market positioning, and oil and gas supporting activities market growth across geographies. The oil and gas supporting activities market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-downstream-activities-global-market-report

Oil Downstream Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-downstream-products-global-market-report

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asphalt-lubricating-oil-and-grease-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.