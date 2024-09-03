Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Processed Alumina And Aluminum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Processed Alumina And Aluminum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The processed alumina and aluminum market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $912.04 billion in 2023 to $971.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global economic trends, raw material prices, technological advancements, end-user industries.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The processed alumina and aluminum market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1,207.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability initiatives, infrastructure development, electric vehicles (evs), supply chain resilience.

Growth Driver Of The Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market

The growing automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the processed alumina and aluminum market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the collection of companies, organizations, and activities involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of motor vehicles. Aluminum's use in vehicle components, such as engine blocks, transmission cases, and body panels, helps improve fuel efficiency by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. As governments worldwide impose stricter emissions regulations, automakers are under pressure to enhance fuel efficiency, making aluminum a valuable material.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the processed alumina and aluminum market include Hindalco Industries Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Limited, Novelis Inc., Rio Tinto, Alcoa Corporation, United Co RUSAL PLC.

Major companies operating in the processed alumina and aluminum market are developing new products such as high-strength aluminum alloy to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A high-strength aluminum alloy is a type of aluminum alloy that has been engineered to possess exceptional mechanical strength while retaining the lightweight characteristics typically associated with aluminum.

Segments:

1) By Type: Aluminum Products From Purchased Aluminum, Secondary Smelted and Alloyed Aluminum, Refined Alumina and Primary Aluminum Production

2) By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegments Covered: Sheet, Plate, Foil, Welded Tube, Smelted Aluminum, Alloyed Aluminum, Refined Alumina, Aluminum Production

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the processed alumina and aluminium market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the processed alumina and aluminium market. The regions covered in the processed alumina and aluminium market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market Definition

Processed alumina and aluminum refer to a process that involves alumina extraction primarily from bauxite ore, producing aluminum from alumina, recovering aluminum from scrap or dross, refining aluminum by any process, alloying purchased aluminum, and rolling, drawing, casting, extruding, and alloying aluminum and aluminum-based alloys into primary forms such as bar, foil, pipe, plate, rod, sheet, tube, and wire.

