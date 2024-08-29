Gran Ponche Mexicano Expands U.S. Presence with Authentic, High-Quality Artisanal Ponche

Gran Ponche Mexicano Pomegranate, Passion Fruit, and Tamarindo Flavors - Gran Ponche Mexicano

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gran Ponche Mexicano , an artisanal rum-based ponche crafted from a time-honored family recipe originating in Colima, Mexico, is making waves in the U.S. market with its distinct and flavorful offerings. Available in three unique flavors— Pomegranate, Passion Fruit, and Tamarindo —Gran Ponche Mexicano delivers a rich taste of Mexican tradition combined with modern appeal. As the brand continues to grow, it is now seeking to expand its distribution network to include restaurants, grocery stores, liquor stores, and additional online platforms across the nation.What is Ponche?Ponche is a traditional Mexican punch that is typically enjoyed during the holiday season. It is a warm, spiced fruit beverage often made with a variety of fresh fruits, sugar, and spices, sometimes enhanced with a touch of alcohol. Gran Ponche Mexicano, however, brings a modern twist to this beloved tradition by creating a cold, rum-based version that retains the rich, fruity flavors of the original but is crafted for year-round enjoyment. This makes it a versatile product that can be enjoyed on its own, over ice, or as a key ingredient in cocktails.A Heritage of Quality and FlavorGran Ponche Mexicano is a testament to the artisanal craftsmanship and dedication to quality of the Magaña family. Each bottle is made with a 12% rum base and all-natural ingredients, ensuring a pure, authentic experience that stands out in today’s crowded market. The absence of artificial additives highlights the brand’s commitment to quality, delivering a product that consumers can trust."We take pride in bringing our family’s heritage to a broader audience," says Eduardo Magaña, President & CEO of Tres Lobos Distributing LLC , the company behind Gran Ponche Mexicano. "Our ponche is a celebration of Mexican culture, carefully crafted to offer a truly authentic and enjoyable taste experience."Expanding Availability NationwideCurrently available in key states like California, Arizona, and Texas, Gran Ponche Mexicano is accessible online through well-known retailers such as Total Wine & More, Rancho Liquor, and Emilio's Beverage Warehouse. This availability allows customers nationwide to easily purchase and enjoy the unique flavors of Gran Ponche Mexicano from the comfort of their homes.However, the brand’s vision extends beyond online sales. Gran Ponche Mexicano is actively seeking to partner with restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and liquor stores to bring this exceptional ponche to a wider audience. These partnerships will not only enhance the brand’s visibility but also provide consumers with more opportunities to experience the high quality and distinct flavors that Gran Ponche Mexicano offers.Why Gran Ponche Mexicano Stands OutGran Ponche Mexicano differentiates itself in the market through several key attributes:• Unmatched Quality: Rooted in a family recipe passed down through generations, Gran Ponche Mexicano offers a high-quality artisanal product made with all-natural ingredients.• Versatility: Whether enjoyed straight, over ice, or as a key ingredient in cocktails, Gran Ponche Mexicano adds a unique twist to any drinking experience.• Cultural Authenticity: As consumer demand for authentic and culturally rich products continues to rise, Gran Ponche Mexicano meets this need with a product that embodies the essence of Mexican tradition.An Invitation to Strategic PartnershipsAs Gran Ponche Mexicano continues its expansion, the brand is inviting potential partners in the restaurant, grocery, and liquor store sectors to explore collaboration opportunities. By offering Gran Ponche Mexicano, these businesses can introduce their customers to a distinctive and high-quality artisanal product that is sure to stand out."We are confident that Gran Ponche Mexicano will resonate with consumers nationwide, becoming a sought-after favorite across the country," says Ruben Santana, Partner & Regional Sales Manager. "We are eager to work with businesses that value quality and want to offer something truly special to their customers."Join the Gran Ponche Mexicano MovementGran Ponche Mexicano is poised for continued growth, driven by its commitment to quality and authenticity. Potential partners and consumers are encouraged to discover the unique flavors of Gran Ponche Mexicano and join in celebrating this exceptional product.For partnership opportunities, distribution inquiries, or to purchase Gran Ponche Mexicano, interested parties can connect via email at rubentreslobos@gmail.com or by phone. Eduardo can be reached at (951) 733-2034, and Ruben at (714) 313-0661. For more information, visit www.granponchemexicano.com About Gran Ponche MexicanoGran Ponche Mexicano is an artisanal rum-based ponche crafted from a generations-old family recipe originating in Colima, Mexico. Available in Pomegranate, Passion Fruit, and Tamarindo, Gran Ponche Mexicano offers a taste experience that bridges tradition with modernity, making it a standout choice in the beverage industry.

