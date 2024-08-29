Operational Security Solutions (OSS) CEO to Speak on Cash Logistics Panel at PBC Conference in DC

Preeminent Cash Logistics Company to Exhibit and Speak at Leading Banking Industry Event September 4-5th

FRESNO, CA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), a premier provider of end-to-end cash management solutions, today announced that its CEO Scott Solomon will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Beyond Cash Logistics” at the 2024 PBC Conference in Washington, DC on September 4th. Additionally, the Company will exhibit to key industry stakeholders such as financial institutions (FIs) at the conference at booth #118 and is accepting one-on-one-meeting requests which can be sent to oss@virgo-pr.com.

The PBC Conference is a leading B2B conference for payments, banking and compliance in the cannabis industry. The conference was created for the private sector and the government to work together to solve payment, banking and compliance challenges in the cannabis industry. OSS CEO will join Will Tilburg, Director of Maryland Cannabis Administration, Deirdra O’Gorman, CEO of Empyreal Logistics, and Nicole Perry, Cannabis Banking Manager of Credit Union 1 for a panel discussion exploring use cases and specific examples of how cash logistics extends beyond mere transportation. Solomon plans to highlight how working with the right cash logistics partner can minimize risk for CRBs, banks, and governmental entities.

"We always look forward to the PBC Conference, where we connect with expert leaders tackling the challenges of working in highly regulated, high-risk industries like ours,” said OSS CEO Scott Solomon. “We are continuing to experience significant growth in our east coast operations and the PBC Conference, held in Washington, DC, provides the perfect setting to meet with current and potential partners and clients operating in our sector. This year we have planned a special reception for our closet colleagues and look forward to spending some one-on-one time with them. As always, thank you to the conference organizers for putting together such a great event and we will see everyone in DC.”

OSS specializes in cash logistics and compliance services for high-risk industries, with services such as Cash-in-Transit, ATM logistics, Smart Safe Solutions, and Short-term Vaulting, among many others. OSS prides itself in being best-in-class in terms of customer service and reliability and hopes to leverage the conference to build new relationships with FIs looking to or actively working in high-risk industries. OSS has advised countless FIs on the necessary steps to work with more high-risk accounts and encourages any executive interested in learning more to set up a meeting with a member of the OSS team by emailing oss@virgo-pr.com.

To learn more about OSS, visit https://opsecsolutions.us/.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by professionals that have spent their previous careers in law enforcement, federal service, and military special operations -- but have now founded a security and risk management company that supports compliant relationships with financial institutions and their high-risk and cash-intensive clientele.

Contact:

Kyle Porter

Virgo PR

oss@virgo-pr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.