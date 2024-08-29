Attorney General Bird Launches Investigation into MSCI over Antisemitic Allegations

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today launched an investigation into MSCI, a large financial investment company, for allegedly targeting companies that do business with or in Israel.

According to disturbing reports, MSCI is participating in the antisemitic movement to boycott, divest, and sanction companies for doing business with Israel or because they are Israeli companies. In one instance, MSCI sabotaged ratings to push investors away from an Israeli company because the company participated in the construction of security barriers designed to protect Israelis from terrorists. The Florida Attorney General sent a letter to MSCI in March, requesting information about the anti-Israel allegations. MSCI has not responded.

“After the barbaric terror attacks on October 7, it is more critical than ever that we support our allies in Israel and root out antisemitic hate,” said Attorney General Bird. “MSCI’s silence when asked whether it is targeting companies for doing business in or with Israel is deafening. I am launching an investigation to get to the bottom of MSCI’s concerning practices and to prevent companies from polluting the corporate world with antisemitism.”

Read the full subpoena here.

