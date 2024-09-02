Global Gum And Wood Chemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Gum And Wood Chemicals Global Market Size, Analysis, Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

Gum And Wood Chemicals Market Size, Analysis, Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024

The gum and wood chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $397.77 billion in 2023 to $443.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to forestry industry, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, adhesives and resins.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gum and wood chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $661.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable and sustainable materials, biopolymers and bio-based products, food ingredient innovation, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical growth.

Growth Driver Of The Gum And Wood Chemicals Market

Rising demand for gum Arabic contributed to the growth of the gum and wood chemicals market. Gum Arabic is a natural and flexible ingredient used in food, drinks, and chemical products. Gum Arabic is produced in African nations and is mainly used in the food industry. Additionally, it is used as a stabilizer, binder, and emulsifier in soft drinks, wine, and liquor. It also finds its applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, printing, ceramics, photosensitive chemicals, textiles, paper, ink, paints, and adhesives.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gum and wood chemicals market include Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Abbey Color Inc., Borregaard AS, Braai Star Charcoal, E & C Charcoal (Pty) Ltd., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC.

The companies in the gum and wood chemicals market are focusing on the launch of new products to improve their product portfolio and strengthen their market position. The launch of new products enables the companies in the market to protect wood and enhance its natural beauty.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Wood Chemicals, Charcoal, Tannic Acid

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

3) By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Household

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gum and wood chemicals market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global gum and wood chemicals market. The regions covered in the gum and wood chemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Gum And Wood Chemicals Market Definition

The gum and wood chemicals refer to adhesive chemicals used to bind and protect wood. The gum and wood chemicals are produced from wood scraps, stumps, gum from live trees, and byproducts from wood pulp mills.

Gum And Wood Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gum And Wood Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gum and wood chemicals market size, gum and wood chemicals market drivers and trends, gum and wood chemicals market major players, gum and wood chemicals competitors' revenues, gum and wood chemicals market positioning, and gum and wood chemicals market growth across geographies. The gum and wood chemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

