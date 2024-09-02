Global Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental surgical devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.16 billion in 2023 to $7.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to oral healthcare, clinical diagnostics, dental education and training, aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental surgical devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital dentistry integration, patient-centered care, preventive dentistry, sustainable dentistry.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market

Growing demand for orthodontic treatments is expected to propel the growth of the dental surgical devices and equipment market going forward. Orthodontic treatments refer to the use of devices such as braces and plates to improve the alignment of teeth and jaws. Dental surgical devices and equipment are essential for the diagnosis, planning, delivery, and retention of orthodontic treatments. These devices and equipment help orthodontists to provide effective and efficient treatments that improve the alignment of teeth and jaws, and enhance the overall oral health of patients.

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the dental surgical devices and equipment market include Sirona Dental Systems, Planmeca, DentalEZ Inc., KaVo Group, LM Dental, A-dec Inc., Danaher Corporation, Midmark Corporation.

Major companies operating in the dental surgical devices and equipment market are adopting innovative solutions using artificial intelligence (AI) to better serve patients. AI has the potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce workload, and enhance the efficiency of dental procedures.

Segments:

1) By Type: Handheld Instruments, Handpieces, Lasers, Electrosurgical Systems, Ultrasonic Instruments

2) By Application: Bone Abnormalities, Reconstructive Post-Mortem Dental Profiling, Cysts, Comparative Dental Identification, Fractures

3) By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinic, Diagnostic Centres, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading TheMarket

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global dental surgical devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in dental surgical devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the dental surgical devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Dental surgical devices and equipment is used for the treatment of problems related to dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and other forms of oral cancers and injuries.

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental surgical devices and equipment market size, dental surgical devices and equipment market driversand trends, dental surgical devices and equipment market major players, dental surgical devices and equipmentcompetitors' revenues, dental surgical devices and equipment market positioning, and dental surgical devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The dental surgical devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

