Cradlepoint Enhances Wyoming Highway Patrol Vehicle Connectivity with Cellular-to-Satellite Failover

Cradlepoint dual-modem routers ensure reliable, in-vehicle SD-WAN connectivity, critical for first responder operations in challenging environments

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , part of Ericsson, the global leader in cloud-delivered 5G and LTE wireless network and security solutions, today announced that Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is leveraging Cradlepoint dual-modem routers and NetCloud Manager to provide in-vehicle cellular connectivity for its state-wide fleet. In addition, the Cradlepoint solutions enable WHP to provide reliable failover connectivity to satellite for its command bus, which is used as a mobile headquarters by multiple agencies for major incident response across the state.



WHP and other first-responder agencies need constant communication on the roads and frontlines to protect troopers and constituents. Given the remote nature of Wyoming, WHP sought innovative, scalable networking solutions to provide reliable connectivity that enables first responders to leverage mission-critical information and applications, no matter their location.

WHP vehicles across the state regularly need to transfer petabytes of data in real time both within the department and to other agencies. To avoid any interruptions in data transmission—which could delay critical information vital to saving lives—WHP equipped its entire patrol fleet with Cradlepoint dual-modem routers. Cradlepoint NetCloud Manager enabled the agency to seamlessly configure the routers and connect them to multiple Wireless WAN links across multiple carriers for optimized SD-WAN, all from a single, unified interface. Now, extending beyond the limited Wi-Fi connectivity at stations, troopers can seamlessly utilize high-bandwidth in-vehicle applications and technology with reliable cellular connectivity from even the most remote locations, switching carriers when necessary to enhance both safety and operational efficiencies.

WHP also installed Cradlepoint’s dual-modem router in its command bus, which is deployed to major incidents across the state and serves as a homebase for multiple agencies. In addition to the cellular connectivity provided to its state-wide fleet, WHP has further optimized its SD-WAN implementation by configuring the routers to automatically switch to Starlink satellite as failover connectivity. This ensures responders have reliable network access to use laptops and high-bandwidth applications in even the most remote locations, such as Yellowstone National Park. Moreover, the advanced SD-WAN capabilities of Cradlepoint NetCloud Manager allow for the creation of separate, secure network segments for each participating agency, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected, and that each group's communications are prioritized according to their operational needs.

“Cradlepoint’s dual-modem capabilities and easy configurations across our fleets easily support the connectivity needs of troopers across the state.” said AJ Myers, applications support program manager at the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Since using Cradlepoint, we no longer get calls about the lack of connectivity, which is impressive, as poor connectivity can have a drastic effect on our troopers. Our top priority is safety and reliable connectivity plays a big factor in that.”

“Cradlepoint’s solutions allow us to better understand the current situation of our troopers to keep them safe,” said Lieutenant Jason Sawdon, Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Troopers mobile data terminals (MDT) are connected to the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system so they can access real time data before responding to any situation. They also have reliable backup connectivity for their radios. All of this and more combine to promote the safest experience as they serve their communities.”

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol is using Cradlepoint in new and unique ways – including cellular-to-satellite failover – to orchestrate the safest connectivity experience they can have to serve their communities,” said Donna Johnson, CMO of Cradlepoint and Ericsson’s Head of Enterprise Wireless Solutions Marketing. “The various capabilities of Cradlepoint solutions allow WHP to provide strong and secure connectivity for a number of use cases. This includes everything from single patrol cars to remote, multi-agency command centers.”

