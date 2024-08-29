Canon Launches the imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 Professional A2 Plus Inkjet Printer for Photographers, Great for Large Format Printing

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MELVILLE, N.Y., August 29, 2024 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of the imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 Professional Inkjet Printer, a 17-inch, large format solution with 11-colors plus a “Chroma Optimizer,” the newest product in Canon’s "imagePROGRAF series" large format printers for photographers and fine art.

By adopting the newly developed pigment ink, "LUCIA PRO II"1, the new printer is designed to meet the needs of professional photographers who want to print high-quality photos, while preserving the appeal of their work for the future. The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 is designed to provide superior light resistance for long-term preservation of high-quality printed works.

“The PRO-1100 builds on off the success of the imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 and makes it even better. This new printer offers photography professionals an incredible solution designed to deliver top-quality and long-lasting photos, to fit in almost any home or studio,” said Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 highlights Canon’s commitment to empowering the imaging community with innovative solutions that are designed to consistently deliver exceptional results.”

Designed to Expand Color Reproduction

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 adopts a newly developed LUCIA PRO II1 pigment ink system designed to help improve the image quality from previous models while also enhancing resistance to light. Improved black density on art paper was achieved by changing the formulation and material of matte black ink. The reformulated Chroma Optimizer is designed to give the surface a clear coat of transparent ink that helps suppress bronze phenomena and helps reduce uneven glossiness.

Designed for Light and Scratch Resistance

The new pigment ink designed to provide improved light resistance and scratch resistance provides excellent image robustness, and allows for long-term appreciation and preservation. In addition, the glossy/semi-glossy printing surface is designed to be slippery and more resistant to scratches, making it easier to handle in framing, packaging, transportation, display, and other work where the print could be easily damaged.

Canon is proud to announce the imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 has earned an EPEAT Gold designation as a product that has met EPEAT’s most demanding set of criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics2. The new model contributes to Canon’s commitment to sustainability by eliminating the use of polystyrene foam in product packing.

Availability and Pricing

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 is scheduled to be available September 2024 for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,299.99. *

For more information visit http://www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Specifications, pricing, and availability subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by dealers and may vary.

1Newly developed ink (released in January 2024) is used for 11 colors. Matte Black uses the same ink as imagePROGRAF GP-4000/2000 (released in September 2021).

2Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool. An environmental assessment system established by GEC (the Green Electronics Council), American NPO, for the purpose of developing and promoting the market for environmentally friendly products.

