Kibonen Nfi to Make Grand Return to New York Fashion Week with "Bimbia II" Collection

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kibonen Nfi, co-founder of the African Fashion Council, is returning to New York Fashion Week (NYFW). She will unveil her latest collection, "Bimbia II" on September 11, 2024, at the Chelsea Factory. This runway show marks a significant milestone in Kibonen's illustrious career , showcasing her commitment to blending traditional African artistry with contemporary fashion. The collection honors the memories of those who endured unimaginable hardships, ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations.Through "Bimbia II," Kibonen illuminates these multifaceted histories, acknowledging their profound impact on contemporary African identity and culture. Rooted in the spirit of Sankofa, which encourages learning from the past to build a brighter future, "Bimbia II" explores the often-overlooked history of the African slave trade, particularly slavery within Africa by Africans. The collection pays homage to pre-colonial African civilizations like Mali, Ghana, and Great Zimbabwe, while spotlighting Bimbia, a historical slave port in Cameroon.Through her designs, Kibonen provides a confluence of cultures , crafting stylish garments with a social conscience. She has showcased her work at main shows during NYFW, represented Cameroon at the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange, and spoken on sustainable fashion at esteemed institutions like Columbia University, NYU, Wharton School, and Cornell University. In her role with the African Fashion Council (AFC), Kibonen shares her knowledge and experience to uplift African designers and brands.This year the African Fashion Council is hosting a showcase at NYFW featuring the 2024 Jaguar South Africa x GiveHerACrown designers. This partnership, supported by the South African Consulate-General, commemorates 30 years of South African freedom with a significant celebration of unity and collaboration. The five exceptional South African designers selected will be able to highlight their unique artistry to an international audience in the evening after the Kibonen Nfi show.About Kibonen NfiKibonen Nfi draws inspiration from traditional Cameroonian garments, West African fabrics, and New York’s vibrant fashion scene. She is renowned for her modern interpretations of the Toghu, an intricate hand-woven garment from Cameroon’s western highlands. Her passion for her native Africa led her to establish MADE IN CAMER in Bamenda, a garment production plant. Kibonen now runs the Kibonen Sustainable Creative Hub (KISCH), focusing on training and hiring forcibly displaced individuals. Featured in numerous prestigious publications such as Vogue, Vogue Italia, Cosmopolitan, GQ South Africa, Essence, Elle, and Forbes Africa, Kibonen has not only captivated critics but also worked with celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o, Gayle King, Justine Skye, Wiz Kid, and Drake.About the African Fashion CouncilThe African Fashion Council is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming Africa’s fashion industry into a global leader through innovation, talent development, and sustainability. By facilitating economic growth across the continent, the AFC empowers designers to thrive internationally while preserving and celebrating Africa's rich cultural heritage.Join us for this momentous event as Kibonen Nfi and the African Fashion Council celebrate the resilience, creativity, and future of African fashion. To interview Kibonen and other press inquiries, email Marie Driven Theodore at Playbook MG.###

