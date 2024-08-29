AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee VISION Selected by Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to Participate in Key Collaboration Event

Flight event at FAA-designated site evaluated the integration of select UASs with Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) airspace system

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces the Company was selected for and participated in a collaborative test flight event sponsored by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

The three-day event, in partnership with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSD-A&S), Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), Auterion GS, AX Enterprize, Skydio, and Somewear Labs, was held at the 300-acre FAA-designated NY UAS Test Site. The purpose was to evaluate the integration of select Blue Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platforms with the Collaborative Low-Altitude UAS Integration Effort (CLUE) Uncrewed Traffic Management (UTM) system. This system, developed by AFRL, provides a way to enable the safe, secure, and efficient operations of UAS within the national airspace system.

Bill Irby, AgEagle CEO, commented, “We are grateful to be among the distinguished group of demonstration partners and products selected for this event. Successfully integrating with various flight operation components helps establish trust in our capabilities to support a variety of Department of Defense missions anywhere in the world.”

By combining the telemetry data provided by the UAS with other data feeds, such as automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast (ADS-B), counter-UAS sensors, and nearby radars, the CLUE system provided a visual situational awareness tool that can assist with air traffic deconfliction, flight area allocation, Federal Aviation Administration compliance, and identification of other UASs.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of AgEagle and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although AgEagle believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle.

