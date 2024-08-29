Fazoli’s Expands Georgia Presence with Latest Opening in Newnan

Beloved Quick-Service Italian Chain Increases Footprint in Peach State to Eight Locations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s , FAT Brands’ fast and fresh Italian chain, is proud to announce its latest opening in Georgia. Located at 207 Bullsboro Dr. in Newnan, this marks the brand’s eighth location to date in the state. Over the years, the brand has steadily built its following in Georgia with its pasta offerings loaded with flavor and free freshly baked, signature breadsticks.

“The following and excitement surrounding a new Fazoli’s is unmatched,” said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. “Our fans are truly some of the most loyal out there, recognizing our commitment to unparalleled service and providing value-driven food offerings without sacrificing quality. We can’t wait to strengthen our roots further in the surrounding Atlanta area, adding another spot for locals to enjoy their favorite Italian food.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

Fazoli’s Newnan is open Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ali Lloyd, FAT Brands

alloyd@fatbrands.com

435-760-6168

# # #

