Orthopedic Accessories Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.92 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 3.0%

Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthopedic accessories market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.36 billion in 2023 to $3.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, orthopedic injuries, rehabilitation and physical therapy, lifestyle and fitness trends.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The orthopedic accessories market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, regulatory support and reimbursement, technological innovation, value-based healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Orthopedic Accessories Market

The rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the orthopedic accessories market going forward. Orthopedic diseases are a group of medical conditions that affect the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic accessories are utilized in orthopedic diseases to provide support, alleviate pain, and assist in the management and rehabilitation of musculoskeletal conditions, enhancing patient mobility and comfort while promoting recovery.

Orthopedic Accessories Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the orthopedic accessories market include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Smith and Nephew PLC, McDavid, Aesculap Implant System.

Major companies operating in the orthopedic accessories market are focusing on advanced product launches, such as fully autonomous systems, to provide advanced surgical planning. A fully autonomous system designed for orthopedic surgical services refers to a sophisticated and technologically advanced healthcare system that can independently and autonomously perform various tasks and functions related to orthopedic surgery without the direct, hands-on involvement of a human surgeon.

Orthopedic Accessories Market Segments:

1) By Type: Bone Cement, Casting System, Removal System

2) By Application: Hip, Knee, Spine

3) By End User: Hospital, Orthopedic Clinic, Trauma Fixation Center

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global orthopedic accessories devices equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the orthopedic accessories devices equipment market. The regions covered in the orthopedic accessories market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Orthopedic Accessories Market Definition

Orthopedic accessories refer to the products that are used to fix or remove implants from the body.

The main types of orthopedic accessories devices (or) equipment are bone cement, casting system, and removal system. Bone cement is the biomaterial obtained by mixing a powder phase and a liquid phase, which is molded and implanted as a paste and can be set once implanted in the body. The various application is hip, knee, and spine. The various end-users include hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and trauma fixation centres.

Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on orthopedic accessories market size, orthopedic accessories market drivers and trends, orthopedic accessories market major players, orthopedic accessories competitors' revenues, orthopedic accessories market positioning, and orthopedic accessories market growth across geographies. The orthopedic accessories market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

