Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ophthalmic medical lasers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, demand for minimally invasive eye surgeries, rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness of ophthalmic medical lasers, increase in myopia.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ophthalmic medical lasers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued growth in the prevalence of eye diseases, rising incidence of diabetes, regenerative medicine, growing focus on preventive eye care, government initiatives f.

Growth Driver Of The Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market

The increasing elderly population is expected to propel the growth of the ophthalmic medical lasers market going forward. The elderly population refers to the senior population of individuals aged 65 years and older. Ophthalmic medical lasers are used for the elderly population to perform cataract surgery, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, refractive lens exchange, and other treatments. For instance, in October 2022, according to the World Health Organization, a US-based specialized health agency, 1 in 6 people will be 60 or older globally by 2030, and there will be a double number of individuals in this age group (2.1 billion) by 2050.

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ophthalmic medical lasers market include Alcon Laboratories Inc., Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation.

Major companies operating in the ophthalmic medical lasers market are focusing on the development of innovative products such as Xipere to provide reliable services to their customers. Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide) is a corticosteroid that is injected suprachoroidally for the treatment of macular oedema brought on by the eye inflammation.

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Segments:

1) By Product: Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers Aromatherapy, ND:Yag Lasers, Other Products

2) By Application: Refractive Error Correction, Cataract Removal, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the ophthalmic medical lasers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the ophthalmic medical lasers market report. The regions covered in the ophthalmic medical lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Definition

Ophthalmic medical lasers are used in the treatment of diseases related to the eye.

The main products of the ophthalmic medical lasers are diode lasers, femtosecond lasers, excimer lasers for aromatherapy, ND:YAG lasers, and others. A diode laser is a semiconductor that produces coherent radiation with the same frequency and phase, either in the visible or infrared spectrum, using a p-n junction. The various applications include refractive error correction, cataract removal, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and others. The various end-users are hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ophthalmic medical lasers market size, ophthalmic medical lasers market drivers and trends, ophthalmic medical lasers market major players, ophthalmic medical lasers competitors' revenues, ophthalmic medical lasers market positioning, and ophthalmic medical lasers market growth across geographies. The ophthalmic medical lasers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

