General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $19.57 billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.5%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The general dental devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.4 billion in 2023 to $13.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to oral healthcare, aging population, dental education and training, preventive and aesthetic dentistry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The general dental devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital dentistry integration, minimally invasive dentistry, patient-centered care, telehealth integration.

Growth Driver Of The General Dental Devices And Equipment Market

The rise in minimally invasive procedures is expected to drive the growth of the general dental devices and equipment market going forward. Minimally invasive procedures refer to medical and surgical techniques that are performed through small incisions or natural body openings rather than large surgical cuts. General dental devices and equipment are essential in facilitating minimally invasive procedures by providing dental practitioners with advanced tools for diagnosis, treatment planning, and precise intervention.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the general dental devices and equipment market include Straumann Group, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Danaher Corporation, Denstply International Inc., A-Dec Inc.

Major companies operating in the general dental devices and equipment market are increasing their focus on introducing next-generation intraoral scanners to gain a competitive edge in the market. Intraoral scanners are advanced dental devices used to capture highly detailed, three-dimensional images of the interior of a patient's mouth, including teeth and surrounding structures.

Segments:

1) By Type: Systems and Parts, Dental Implant, Crown and Bridge, Dental Biomaterial, Dental Chair and Equipment, Other Dental Device

2) By Treatment: Orthodontic, Endodontic, Peridontic, Prosthodontic

3) By Application: Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global general dental equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the general dental equipment market. The regions covered in the general dental devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

General Dental Devices And Equipment Market Definition

General dental devices and equipment are the products used by dental professionals for dental surgeries and other treatments.

General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on general dental devices and equipment market size, general dental devices and equipment market drivers and trends, general dental devices and equipment market major players, general dental devices and equipment competitors' revenues, general dental devices and equipment market positioning, and general dental devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The general dental devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

